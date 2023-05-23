Many believe that the New York Jets have put themselves in Super Bowl contention with the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and head coach Robert Saleh said that expectations are high in a press conference on Tuesday.

“So acknowledge the noice, acknowledge the positivity, be excited about it because theres… in my opinion, 32 coaches stand in front of their teams every year, talk about winning a championship and then realistically there’s maybe six or eight teams that have an actual chance to do it, and I do think we are one of those teams,” Robert Saleh said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “But none of it matters unless we take care of it today.”

Saleh said the positivity surrounding the team since acquiring Aaron Rodgers has been great, but it is on them to go out and achieve their goal of winning a Super Bowl.

“You want all the positivity obviously, but once we kick off on Monday night in that opener, the results are all that’s gonna matter,” Saleh said, via Shook. “To achieve the results you want, it doesn’t happen on game day. It happens today. It happens yesterday. It happens tomorrow. It happens with every breath you take in terms of how you’re preparing to achieve and keep that positivity rolling. Would love to go 17-0 and cruise through the playoffs and win a championship, but you’re not going to be able to unless you focus on the moment.”

It will be intriguing to see how the Jets fare with Aaron Rodgers in the fold. They open the season at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.