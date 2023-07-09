The New York Jets head into training camp this season with high expectations. A sexy Super Bowl pick by many experts, the Jets will try to end a 12-year playoff drought in 2023.

The high hopes are spurred by the arrival of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a top-five defense and young stars like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Quinnen Williams.

Though no NFL roster is perfect, there’s a lot for the Jets to like ahead of training camp. But there are areas of concern, too.

Let’s break down the Jets' 2023 roster position groups from worst to best before training camp.

10. Offensive line

Injuries and ineffective play combined to sabotage the Jets' offensive line last season. With so much on the line (no pun intended), this group needs to be much better in 2023, starting with protecting the team’s most important asset: Rodgers.

Saleh says the best five will start, regardless of position. So, in theory, the Jets could start rookie Joe Tippmann at center, move center Connor McGovern to right guard and have Alijah Vera-Tucker play right tackle. That’s unlikely.

The best five, assuming full health, should see Duane Brown (LT), Laken Tomlinson (LG), Tippmann (C), Vera-Tucker (RG) and Mekhi Becton (RT). That’s not a bad group. And with McGovern, tackles Billy Turner and Max Mitchell and guard Wes Schweitzer as the top reserves, it becomes a deep position group.

#Jets OT Mekhi Becton (@BigTicket73) was incredibly honest & vulnerable during a 1-on-1 conversation w/ @eallenjets: 'it's definitely been hard' + 'a lot of people couldn't walk a mile in my shoes' + 'I never gave up' + 'I was in a dark place mentally' + 'I didn't let it break…

But Becton needs to be healthy for a change and not complain about playing the right side instead of the left. Brown must find the fountain of youth. Vera-Tucker must prove he’s back to full strength after a torn triceps in 2022. And, finally, Tomlinson must bounce back after a poor first season in New York.

9. Safety

The weakest link on the Jets' formidable defense in 2022 is a question mark again this season. Jordan Whitehead must be better in coverage and tackling than last season. New York is hoping that veteran Adrian Amos is not fading as he looks to replace the injured Chuck Clark, who was signed as an upgrade over Lamarcus Joyner but is now out with a torn ACL.

The wild cards are reserve safeties Tony Adams (2022) and Trey Dean (2023), each an undrafted free agent with skill and something to prove.

8. Running back

Breece Hall was well on his way to an outstanding rookie season in 2022, ripping off big runs, scoring four touchdowns and averaging 5.8 yards per carry. But then he sustained a torn ACL in Week 7. As great as his rehab has gone, there’s no guarantee he’ll immediately be the same explosive home-run threat as a year ago.

Jets RB Breece Hall getting in some work off to the side. Moving well.

Behind Hall are Michael Carter, a third-year pro coming off a very disappointing season; Zonovan “Bam” Knight, who didn’t finish strong after flashing a bit late in the season; and Israel Abanikanda, an exciting but raw rookie talent.

Of course, this ranking would change should the Jets sign free agent Dalvin Cook to share carries with Hall.

7. Tight End

This ranking very well could improve as the season plays out given the talent in place. Tyler Conklin is one of the better receiving tight ends in the League, while C.J. Uzomah is a reliable veteran looking to rebound from a mediocre 2022 season and second-year pro Jeremy Ruckert is an intriguing up-and-comer who contributed little as a rookie because of foot issues.

Rodgers is the key here. He can bring out the best in his tight ends and use them more effectively in the passing game than Zach Wilson, Mike White or Joe Flacco did previously.

6. Linebacker

The Jets have a tackling machine in C.J. Mosley and re-signed Quincy Williams, a two-year starter who’s a terrific athlete and improving finisher. That’s a solid base to work from. But New York has yet to re-sign Kwon Alexander, who fit nicely as the third linebacker last season and was a favorite of the coaches and his teammates.

That leaves inexperienced third-year pro Jamien Sherwood to fill that role. Behind him, there’s a young group consisting of Hamsah Nasirildeen, Chazz Surratt and rookie Zaire Barnes.

5. Kickers

After a revolving door of placekickers for several seasons, the Jets signed veteran Greg Zuerlein last season. Zuerlein nailed 81.1 percent of his field goals and all but one extra point in 2022, plus he had 83.9 percent of his kickoffs go for touchback, so he has settled the position.

Greg Zuerlein set the #Jets franchise record for the longest field goal with this 60 yarder 🔥 And it could have been made from longer 👀🦵🏻

pic.twitter.com/fx9DXlcGAu — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) December 4, 2022

The Jets brought in steady veteran Thomas Morstead to be the punter in 2023. He’s an upgrade over the wildly inconsistent Braden Mann.

4. Quarterback

Wait? What? You bring in Rodgers and the QB position is only ranked No. 4 on the Jets?

Hear us out. Rodgers is a massive upgrade at the position and is the single biggest reason so many experts include the Jets in Super Bowl talk. He won consecutive MVPs as recently as 2020-21 and is one of the greatest to ever play the position in the NFL.

What keeps this ranking lower than expected is that if Rodgers goes down at any point — a distinct possibility for a player set to turn 40 in December — then Wilson is next man up. Considering his disastrous first two seasons in the NFL, that’s not something the contending Jets want to envision. And third-stringer Tim Boyle is just that, a third stringer.

3. Wide receiver

This is a nice group. Garrett Wilson is already drawing raves from Rodgers during offseason workouts after he won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2022. It’s not far-fetched to expect greatness out of Wilson this season.

If you had a bad day today, always remember that Garrett Wilson is your WR1. Now you should be happy. #Jets

The Jets added Allen Lazard, a tough, talented favorite of Rodgers, and speedster Mecole Hardman in free agency. They also picked up veteran Randall Cobb, another receiver tight with Rodgers. Then there's Corey Davis, who could be the X-factor in this group and is a tall, skilled receiver who simply needs to remain healthy to finally break out in New York.

2. Defensive line

The Jets use a heavy rotation on game days for each of the four defensive line positions. That keeps players fresh with the focus on going 100 percent each down they play.

To rotate so heavily, you need quality depth, and the Jets have that on the D-line. All-Pro Quinnen Williams is the key here. Williams could be a holdout if he doesn’t receive a massive contract extension. But assuming he does, Williams is the anchor of not only the line but the entire defense.

Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers start on the edge, while Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson will split time next to Williams on the interior. Jermaine Johnson should get more reps on the edge and rookie defensive end Will McDonald IV is a pass-rushing freak. Add Bryce Huff, an outstanding pass rushing specialist, and the versatile Micheal Clemons, who has put on 20 pounds so that he can play more on the interior this season, and this is a group most teams would be envious of.

1. Cornerback

Pro Football Focus rated Jets corners as the best in the NFL. You start with Sauce Gardner, a generational talent who was All-Pro and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022. Then you have D.J. Reed, who has emerged as one of the better all-around corners in the league. And don’t sleep on Michael Carter II, who’s an outstanding nickel back.

‘Nuf said.