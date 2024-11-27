The New York Jets have not had the 2024 season of their dreams. New York is 3-8 heading into Week 13 and hangs on the brink of being mathematically eliminated from the postseason in a competitive AFC conference. The Jets have already fired Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas and it doesn't feel like the team can dip any lower. Unfortunately, there's always room for more drama in New York.

Davante Adams recently revealed who he thinks the calmest quarterback in the NFL really is. Jets fans may be surprised to learn that Adams did not name Aaron Rodgers for this honor. In fact, he named Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love.

Love and Adams briefly played together from 2020-21 when Love sat behind Rodgers in Green Bay.

“Just how poised he is. He's like the calmest quarterback in the league,” Adams said per SI's Patrick Andres. “You don't see him get frustrated… you just see him real chill, cool, calm, and collected. You see him look at the iPad, go out there and turn it around.”

Adams was clearly impressed with how much growth he saw from Love during their short time together with the Packers.

“It hasn't really seen like (the Packers have) been out of a lot of games,” Adams said. “Even when they're down, you see him lead his team back… it's good to watch him and see his growth.”

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers drops honest take on availability for rest of 2024 season

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is rumored to have been dealing with multiple injuries sustained throughout the regular season. However, Rodgers is unwilling to go on injured reserve despite rumors about his health.

Rodgers pushed back on this narrative on Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I will not willingly go on IR without an injury. When it comes to scans, first of all, I played 20 years, I know my body better than anybody,” Rodgers said. “Second of all, I’ve got a great relationship with Zuff (Dr. Zuffelato) over there and the doctors on staff, and we had a lot of great conversations where they diagnosed what I was dealing with, and I told them how I was feeling.”

Rodgers also made it clear that he was never given an ultimatum about going on IR or getting any specific medical scan.

“We talked about the possibilities of playing and rehab and what it would take,” Rodgers continued. “There was no mandate ever that you’ve got to get this scan, and I was like, I ain’t f—-ing getting this scan. It was listen, how do you feel, I told them I know my body well.”

Jets fans may understandably not even care about this narrative. Rodgers is not guaranteed to play for the Jets in 2025 anyways, so his health for the rest of a doomed season is somewhat irrelevant to most fans.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 13 matchup against the Seahawks.