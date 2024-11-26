Things have fallen off the rails quickly for the New York Jets, who enjoyed their bye week sitting at 3-8, and with rumblings growing that quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be eyeing greener pastures after this season. Rodgers hasn't exactly looked like the MVP candidate version of himself this season, struggling to put up much production and reestablish the connection he had with Davante Adams when they were members of the Green Bay Packers.

Recently, Rodgers stopped by ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to relay his thoughts on the rumors that he may be wanting to leave.

“As far as my future goes, I haven't told anybody in my life that I want to play in 2025 and not on the Jets, that's 100 percent false,” said Rodgers. “I actually said the opposite. I said that I'm going to wait and see what happens at the end of the season, and if they want me back… there's a lot of things out of my control when it comes to that. But I've really enjoyed my time in New York. Obviously we haven't had the success that we all wanted to have, but I've made some great friendships on the team.”

The Jets have already made several “all or nothing” moves so far this year, including firing head coach Robert Saleh and promoting Jeff Ulbrich to the interim position, trading for Rodgers' teammate Davante Adams, paying Haason Reddick the money he was asking for, and most recently, firing general manager Joe Douglas.

All of that has resulted in zero increased results on the field, as New York most recently lost a crushing home contest to the Indianapolis Colts last week following an evisceration at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals the week prior.

While Rodgers has been far from the best version of himself this year, the Jets have also seen struggles in other departments, as the highly touted defense has begun to fall off since Saleh's departure, and the team's skill positional weapons like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall have largely underperformed.

With six games left to play, the Jets aren't yet mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but it's certainly not looking great at the current juncture.

The Jets will next take the field on Sunday at home vs the Seattle Seahawks.