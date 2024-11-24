Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets don't seem to be on the same page when it comes to what happens in 2025, and they haven't been on the same page since the start of the season. The Jets quarterback has been dealing with several injuries during the season, but regardless of how serious they may be, he won't get any scans done, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“As for Rodgers, he's been banged up this season, fighting hamstring, knee, and ankle injuries while being off and on the injury report. How injured is he? It's unclear,” Rapoport wrote.