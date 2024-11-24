Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets don't seem to be on the same page when it comes to what happens in 2025, and they haven't been on the same page since the start of the season. The Jets quarterback has been dealing with several injuries during the season, but regardless of how serious they may be, he won't get any scans done, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
“As for Rodgers, he's been banged up this season, fighting hamstring, knee, and ankle injuries while being off and on the injury report. How injured is he? It's unclear,” Rapoport wrote.
One source explained that Rodgers has resisted getting scans done, not wanting to reveal the severity of his injuries out of fear of having to come off the field. He has insisted that he keep playing,” Rapoport continued. “The hamstring injury he suffered against the Broncos on Sept. 29 was believed to be a particularly significant one, but Rodgers assured everyone it was fine. Asked about it, a source said, he would simply say, ‘I'm playing.'”
During some weeks throughout the season, it's felt like Rodgers could sit a game because of injury, but from the way it sounds, that was never in consideration with him.
Will Aaron Rodgers be back with the Jets next season?
The Jets are having an underwhelming season, and the cause could be several different reasons. One of those reasons could be because of Aaron Rodgers' play, and owner Woody Johnson is putting some blame on the quarterback, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini.
“There are some on the team who believe everyone is simply tiptoeing around the fact that Rodgers isn’t the same player anymore,” Russini wrote. “I’m told no decisions have been made yet, but it appears increasingly likely that the four-time MVP, who is banged up, could be placed on injured reserve or possibly benched over the next few weeks, signaling the end of his disastrous time with the Jets. Some around the league say they won’t be surprised if Rodgers is cut in-season.”
The next step after the season will be if the Jets hold on to Rodgers or will they save $35 million by releasing him. It may depend on how he performs in this final stretch of games.