Sean Payton is bringing his old-school approach back to the NFL after spending last season on the media sidelines. While it remains to be seen how Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will take to those efforts, it's safe to say the New York Jets aren't fans of them–let alone of Payton in general.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson conducted an interview during his team's preseason beatdown of the Carolina Panthers on Saturday while wearing a warmup shirt, bucket hat and sunglasses. Whether the AFC's reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was taking a not-so-subtle shot at Payton's throwback list of team rules with the Broncos, only he knows for sure.

I'm not sure if Garrett Wilson did this intentionally, but if he did, it's some ELITE trolling. (h/t @RajPC1) pic.twitter.com/DcBvQRgSMz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2023

Considering just how miffed New York was by Payton's controversial comments about Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, it sure seems Wilson knew what he was doing.

Payton replaced Hackett as Broncos head coach after the latter was fired less than a full season into his tenure with the franchise. Looking back on his new team's embarrassing 2022 struggles at the start of training camp, Payton placed blame everywhere, but laid it most specifically at the feet of Hackett.

“Everybody’s got a little stink on their hands,” he said in late July. “It’s not just Russell [Wilson]. It was a [poor] offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”

Payton quickly walked back his scathing critique of Hackett, but not before they made waves across the Jets organization, as chronicled in the first episode of Hard Knocks. Rest assured New York will have some extra motivation when they face Payton and the Broncos in Week 5.