The New York Jets suffered an ugly loss to the Denver Broncos in Week Four. Facing a tough Broncos defense and dealing with inclement weather, New York could only muster nine points on offense. Head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged his team’s sloppy play despite a “great week of prep.” However, Damien Woody was not about to let Saleh and his team off the hook that easily.

The former Jets offensive lineman lit into Saleh and company during a segment on ESPN’s Get Up. “You had nine days to prepare, nine! Nine days to prepare for a team starting a rookie quarterback. You go out there and commit 13 penalties, 13! Five pre-snap, 10 offensive penalties. You were on the one-yard line, on multiple downs and you didn’t put in your 240-pound rookie running back from the one damn yard line. I mean what the h–l is going on Robert, and I’m talking Robert Saleh, the head football coach of the New York Jets. This team looks sloppy, they look inept. I mean what are we doing here? This was supposed to be a game where clearly the Jets are supposed to win this game, and your team can’t say on-sides,” Woody said via ESPN.

Penalties plagued the Jets all afternoon. The team committed 13 infractions for 90 yards while the Broncos were flagged five times for 74 yards. Rodgers was sacked five times by a good Denver defense. The veteran passer was 24/42 on the day for 225 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets suffered an ugly loss to the Broncos

Following the game Saleh made a comment about dialing back Rodgers’ cadence to avoid offsides penalties on offense. The four-time MVP has used his cadence throughout his career to draw the defense offsides and create free plays. Rodgers appeared annoyed when addressing his coach’s comments, suggesting that holding the team accountable for staying on-sides would make more sense than changing the quarterback’s trademark inflection at the line of scrimmage.

Woody agreed with Rodgers’ take. “This is clearly on coaching and Aaron Rodgers was freaking right. The cadence has always been a weapon for him, how many times in Aaron Rodgers’ career have we seen him use the cadence, draw teams offsides and then a big play happens? We’ve seen that time and time again with Aaron Rodgers, and then you’re going to come out in the post game and say, ‘Oh well because our guys can’t stay onside, maybe we shouldn’t use it?’ I can’t even use the word I want to use right now, BS! Figure it out,” he said on ESPN.

Rodgers got banged up against the Broncos on Sunday. And while it doesn’t appear to be anything serious, the offense will face another stiff challenge in Week Five when the team travels to London to play the 4-0 Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings, led by former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, held on to beat the Green Bay Packers 31-29 on Sunday and remain undefeated. With the disappointing loss to Denver, New York fell to 2-2 on the season. After facing off against Minnesota on Sunday, the Jets take on their AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week Six.