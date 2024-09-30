The New York Jets were heavily favored to win Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos, but they ultimately came up short. The Jets lost 10-9, and it was an afternoon to forget for most of the team. That includes quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who went 24 of 42 for 225 yards. After the game, Rodgers spoke to reporters on a few topics, including comments made by his head coach, Robert Saleh.

“Aaron Rodgers seems to get annoyed when asked about Robert Saleh's comments about dialing back the cadence on offense,” reported OptimisticJets on X, formerly Twitter. “‘That's one way to do it. The other way is to hold them accountable.'”

Today's offensive performance was abysmal, which is not typical for a Rodgers-led attack. Yet, in each of their four games, they haven't scored more than 24 points. The schedule doesn't get any easier moving forward either, as they don't get the usual post-London game bye after their Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings abroad. They will face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football after their English adventure, and they also play the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers before their Week 10 bye. The schedule won't get easier for Rodgers and company, so they need to figure out their issues, and soon.

Make or break season for Aaron Rodgers, Jets

If Rodgers and the Jets fail, then a lot of jobs will be on the line. Most notably Rodgers, Saleh and GM Joe Douglas. Also, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Now in his second year with the Jets, the 40-year-old signal caller is hoping to have a better New York tenure than Brett Favre, his predecessor with the Green Bay Packers.

So far, it really hasn't been better. At least Favre gave the cohabitants of MetLife Stadium one full season. Rodgers hasn't even done that yet, missing all but four plays for his first season with the team in 2023. He's also brought a fair amount of off the field controversy to the organization, something the Packers had to deal with during his last few seasons in Wisconsin.

All in all, if Rodgers and Hackett can't deliver on offense, then team owner Woody Johnson will likely clean house. It would be another frustrating event for Jets fans, as they've been waiting to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy since their victory in Super Bowl III. If he can't make it work in Gotham, will any other team give Rodgers a shot at leading their franchise? That remains to be seen.