There was no doubt it was a frustrating outing for New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers after the team lost to the Denver Broncos, 10-9, at home Sunday. While it was a sloppy loss by the Jets, the concern now is on Rodgers as he spoke about being hurt though it does not seem to be anything too serious at the moment, though time will tell.

When speaking to the media after the loss, Rodgers would talk about the environment for the game saying that the weather was not up to par according to Connor Hughes. However, he did not want to make excuses and mentioned different aspects about the team that has to be better in as he completed 24 of 42 pass attempts, throwing for 225 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

In terms of the injuries suffered to Rodgers, he would say to the media after the loss that he is “banged up” and that he has some issues with “both legs.” The 40-year old was sacked five times in the game by the Broncos which resulted in a loss of 41 yards as he took a ton of damage Sunday afternoon by Denver's defense.

Jets look to bounce back even with “banged up” Aaron Rodgers

While it does not seem to be anything too serious at the current moment, Jets fans hold their breaths if Rodgers goes down as they remember him having a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season against the Buffalo Bills. Still, New York has to worry about the season ahead of them and trying to bounce back after a bad loss to the Broncos as head coach Robert Saleh explained what went wrong according to The Athletic.

“It was sloppy,” Saleh said. “They’re a good defense and we made it easier for them with a lack of execution.”

“We had a great week of prep,” Saleh would continue. “Felt great energy pregame and even at halftime … the reality is it was going to be tough sledding no matter what because of the rain. What was disappointing was the self inflicted wounds.”

At any rate, the Jets are now 2-2 on the season which puts them second in the tough AFC East division as their next outing will be next Sunday against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings who beat their own rival in the Green Bay Packers.