The New York Jets squandered multiple opportunities to come away with a win on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. They had just about every type of mishap you could have offensively: red zone woes, miscommunications, fumbles, you name it.

The Jets still had a chance to win the game at the very end. Aaron Rodgers got the ball back with less than two minutes left and got his team in field goal range with a chance to win it. However, Greg Zuerlein pushed the 50-yard attempt wide right, and the Broncos squeaked out a win in a wet, sloppy game in New York.

After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was honest about the performance of his offense, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“It was sloppy,” Saleh said, per Rosenblatt. “They’re a good defense and we made it easier for them with a lack of execution.”

“We had a great week of prep,” Saleh later added. “Felt great energy pregame and even at halftime … the reality is it was going to be tough sledding no matter what because of the rain. What was disappointing was the self inflicted wounds.”

The Broncos defense had been playing very good football coming into this one and continued that on Sunday, but the Jets certainly did their part to make it easier on them. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson fumbled on the first series of the game, putting the Jets behind the 8-ball in terms of field position right from the jump, but the Jets defense was able to stifle Bo Nix and keep them in the game.

The Jets were then unable to get a first down for the next three series before a pass interference put them all the way down at the 1-yard line with 1st-and-goal. However they were stuffed three plays in a row, and then were called for a false start before fourth down and settled for a field goal.

With just under two minutes to go on 3rd-and-10, Rodgers and wide receiver Xavier Gipson weren't on the same page on a pass outside the numbers, leading to an ugly incompletion that killed that drive.

Overall, the Jets were not sharp enough and missed too many opportunities to get a win against a team that is playing as well defensively as the Broncos. They will need to clean things up before they play the Vikings in Week 5.