Not everyone seems to believe that Kyle Connor is a top 10 winger

The Winnipeg Jets are in the midst of another winning season. Sitting in third place in the Central Division with a 34-15-5 record, the team just won their most recent outing against the Minnesota Wild. One of the biggest reasons for the Jets' current success is none other than forward Kyle Connor. Appearing in this year's All-Star Game, Connor leads the Jets in goals with 19 scored. Additionally, he has 15 assists and 34 points to boot this season.

However, a number of undisclosed NHL personalities still don't consider the 27-year-old as one of the top 10 active wingers in the league. ESPN recently brought in an unnamed panel of 10 executives and 10 players to rank the best wingers in 2024. While Connor ended up ninth overall in the final tally, it came as a surprise to a number of the panelists. One executive even had a harsh take on the Jets star.

“A couple players could move up or down a couple spots for me, but the only real crime there is having Kyle Connor in (the top 10) while players like Brady Tkachuk, and Jake Guentzel are out,” the unnamed panelist said, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. “For me, he's not even the top winger on Winnipeg.”

Still, no matter what one may say about Connor, it hasn't taken away what he's helped achieve in Winnipeg presently. At one point during the season, the Jets were the top team in the NHL. Led by Connor Hellebuyck and boasting a forward trio that includes Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers, the team went on an eight-game winning streak in January to put themselves at the forefront.

While several losses piled up from late last month to early February, the Jets seemed to have gotten their groove back, winning four out of their last five games. And for Kyle Connor, that's surely more important than any type of criticism thrown his way.