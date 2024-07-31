The New York Jets are entering one of the most important seasons in their franchise's recent memory. Hype around Aaron Rodgers reached astronomical levels before the 2023 season, so it was a huge disappointment when his season ended during the first quarter of his first game. Garrett Wilson is one of several players on the team who seems locked in and focused on succeeding in the regular season.

Earlier today, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward recently made comments about Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, reportedly claiming he wasn't sure who Wilson is.

When asked about Ward's comments by the local media, Wilson simply said “I saw it.”

Wilson then went on to elaborate his opinion and share his excitement to play the 49ers in Week 1 of the NFL season.

“I mean they're right, frankly,” Wilson continued. “I ain't done nothing yet so I'm excited to have the opportunity to do it on them. Any opponent we play, that's the mindset.”

On one level it is nice to see Wilson acting so humbly and wanting to speak through his performance on the field. On the other hand, he has already proven that he's a solid NFL wide receiver. He has eclipsed 1,000 receiving in each of his first two seasons. This is especially noteworthy because his yards per reception are still high (13.3 and 11.0) despite poor QB play.

This will be a fascinating storyline to track throughout that Week 1 matchup. Ward will likely be covering Wilson for most of that contest, as both are at the top of the depth chart at their respective positions.

Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers appear to have heated moment at Jets training camp practice

It has not been smooth sailing for Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson just yet.

The pair had a heated conversation during Tuesday's training camp practice, and it was apparently not the first occurrence.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is not worried about the situation. He told The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt that he is giving everyone some grace throughout the preseason.

“We’re very early. It’s July 30,” Saleh said. “There’s plenty of time to evaluate the one on one aspect. There’s a lot of install going on. There’s still a lot of (overthinking) going on with regard to the playbook. We’re installing, we’re teaching techniques, we’re fine-tuning, I’ll start worrying after the Giants preseason game.”

During that practice, Rodgers went two-of-seven passing during the last drive of 11-on-11s. This included a pass that was behind Wilson, a long gain to him, then another incompletion targeting Wilson.

Saleh is right that it is too early to panic. It always takes some time to develop a rapport between QB and WR, and it does not help that Rodgers missed so much time last season.

Thankfully, the Jets have plenty of time to right the ship.