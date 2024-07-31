Recently, the New York Jets encountered a bit of perceived turbulence at their training camp when a video went viral appearing to show a fiery exchange between quarterback Aaron Rodgers–who was nice enough to take time out of his busy schedule to join the team this week–and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The incident occurred on the heels of Rodgers' absence at mandatory minicamp and hung an even grayer cloud over what has already been a controversy-laden offseason in New York.

However, Rodgers, the perpetual voice of reason, is now assuring fans that all is well between himself and the Jets' best receiver.

“What it appears to be is not always what the reality is,” said Rodgers, before adding that the two have a great relationship, per Connor Hughes of SNY on X, formerly Twitter.

Rodgers also added that “there’s a certain point where you have to get on guys,” referencing teammate Joe Tippmann as someone who is willing to take the criticism in order to be the best version of himself.

What will the Jets look like this year?

On paper, the Jets objectively have a good amount of talent on both sides of the ball with a functioning quarterback, which is a commodity they did not have last year due to Rodgers' season-ending injury just a few plays into the team's first game vs the Buffalo Bills.

While Robert Saleh was forced to rotate through a Motley crew of quarterbacks, Rodgers was recovering, and now fans will hope that he is able to replicate the last version of himself that we saw in Green Bay and lift this talented roster to places it hasn't been in a long, long time.

In any case, the season gets underway with a huge test on the road vs the Super Bowl runner up San Francisco 49ers.