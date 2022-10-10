The New York Jets have been one of the most impressive teams this season relative to expectations. Many felt like this team had the makings of a young rebuilding team: the talent is available, but they’ll struggle to win games. However, five weeks in, and New York is in the mix for the AFC East title.

The Jets’ latest achievement is a thrilling 40 – 17 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. The star of the show was Breece Hall, the team’s rookie running back who set multiple records during the game. The rookie’s impressive outing garnered an awesome reaction from head coach Robert Saleh. (via John Pullano)

“He was awesome. He’s an explosive player .When he drafted him, we said we drafted him because we needed a home run hitter on this team and he did that. He hit a couple of home runs today.”

Heading into the 2022 season, many fans did not have high expectations for the Jets. Their doubts were not unfounded: they had one of the worst records in 2021, and they didn’t add any big names to their roster. However, there’s been a noticeable shift in the Jets’ play this season. They have looked more focused and determined to win games no matter what.

The future is bright for the Jets. With studs like Breece Hill, Zach Wilson, and Sauce Gardner, they are one of the most promising young teams in the league. They’re already proving that they can go toe-to-toe with some of the best in the league. Can they keep this momentum up all season long?