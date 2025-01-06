The New York Jets are looking to have a major shift in their organization, as they need to find a head coach and general manager before next season starts. They've already been requesting interviews for several people for their head coach position, and now they're requesting interviews for general managers. One of their latest requests was for a Bengals senior executive, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Jets requested an interview with Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown for their GM job, per source. Brown has been in the mix for several other jobs in recent years,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Brown joined the Bengals front office in 2021 and has been in the mix for other general manager jobs in the past. It's no question why he would be considered a good candidate when looking at what the Bengals have been able to build over the past years, and getting to the Super Bowl at one point.

That's what the Jets are looking for, and hopefully, they can find someone who has the same vision as the organization.

Jets looking to find a winning formula for the future

The Jets did not have the season they were expecting this year, and they'll be looking to turn things around in the offseason. It's not certain what they prioritize most between getting a general manager or head coach first, but they've been trying their best to get in as many candidates as soon as they can.

Whoever gets into these positions will have a lot of decisions to make, and one of them will be the future of Aaron Rodgers on the team. Rodgers says that he doesn't mind returning, but ultimately, it won't be his decision to make. The new regime could either look to make things work with him or go younger and find another quarterback.