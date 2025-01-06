The New York Jets finished the 2024 season with a win on Sunday. Their 30-18 win over the Miami Dolphins was only their fifth of the season and third with interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. After firing Robert Saleh after Week 5, they spiraled out of contention and finished in the top ten of the draft. Now, the head coach interview requests are rolling in, featuring Arthur Smith and Bobby Slowik.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning, “The Jets have put in a request to speak with #Texans OC Bobby Slowik, source said. His first request of the cycle after being a hot candidate last year.”

The bloom is off Slowik's rose after a fantastic first season as the Texans' offensive coordinator. Houston's offense took a significant step back amid injuries this year. If he crushes the interview, he could have the opportunity to build another offense around a rookie quarterback like he did with CJ Stroud.

Rapoport came back less than 15 minutes later with another Jets head coach interviewee. “The Jets have requested to interview Steelers OC Arthur Smith, source said, an intriguing candidate to watch there.”

Smith had a great season with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as his quarterbacks. They are both free agents and could join Smith if Aaron Rodgers retires.

The Jets have also requested an interview with Matt Nagy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator. A former Coach of the Year, he has revived his value after a tough run with the Chicago Bears. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the request.

Jets racking up the head coach interviews on Black Monday

The Jets also requested Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who played with New York in his playing career. After a dominating performance against the Vikings on Sunday night, Glenn is a top candidate and not the only defensive mind they are interviewing.

Vance Joseph led the Broncos to a fantastic defensive season with star cornerback Patrick Surtain II at the center of it. While Sauce Gardner had a brutal season, he could resurge with Joseph coaching him. The Jets should look for someone with head coaching experience, which Joseph has with the Broncos from 2017-18. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the request is in for Joseph.

But offensive minds will always be the sexier options when interviewing for a head coach. In their own division, the Bills ripped up defenses on their way to another division title. Joe Brady made his name with the iconic 2019 LSU National Champions. He could be the next Jets coach if he accepts the interview offered to him, per Rapoport.

The Jets are also interviewing general manager candidates but do not appear to be waiting to hire the boss before hiring the coach.