Quincy Williams is used to hearing praise for his younger brother, New York Jets teammate Quinnen Williams. But Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich turned the spotlight on the elder Williams with some massive hype ahead of their game against the Denver Broncos.

“I would challenge everyone, here and elsewhere, that there’s not a better (linebacker) in the NFL right now,” Ulbrich said Thursday. “He’s playing at an elite level.”

Jeff Ulbrich says he'd take Quincy Williams over any linebacker in the NFL right now: "He's playing at an elite level" pic.twitter.com/5pnXjEFuJV — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 5, 2023

That’s a major statement, especially since New York has veteran C.J. Mosley, a perennial Pro Bowl linebacker, on the roster and playing at a very high level again this season.

Williams leads the Jets and is tied for ninth in the NFL with 39 tackles through four games. He has an NFL career-best 83.0 overall grade per Pro Football Focus and terrific grades in pass coverage (90.2) and tackling (71.6). He’s also been credited with 23 stops, among the league leaders. Last season he had 50 stops in 15 games.

Last week, the 27-year-old had 10 tackles (nine solo) in a controversial 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In a Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills, Williams had 13 tackles, including 10 solo and two for a loss.

Can we talk more about Quincy Williams going from a waiver claim to becoming what looks like a pro bowl season in 23’. Absolute stud at linebacker. pic.twitter.com/2XXrGd3zYf — Cali (@CaliJets) October 2, 2023

“All the accolades, it’s not by accident,” Ulbrich said. “He’s working his a** off.”

Williams is in his third season with the Jets after he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. He had more than 100 tackles each of the past two seasons, trailing only Mosley in 2021 and 2022. A freakish athlete with serious drive, Williams has worked on his craft to refine various elements of his game and eliminate mistakes he’d made in the past to reach new heights this season.

His brother, Quinnen, was an All-Pro at defensive tackle last season and is one of the Jets’ captains. To listen to Ulbrich, Quinnen’s big brother could be joining him at the Pro Bowl or All-Pro level this season.