Sauce Gardner clapped back at the NFL less than 24 hours after the New York Jets’ controversial 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Clearly still irritated by a defensive holding penalty called against him in the final minutes that negated Michael Carter II’s interception of a Patrick Mahomes pass, Gardner’s fuse was ignited by a mindless post on the official NFL social media account Monday. That post celebrated the fact that the “Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties.”

The comment referred to consecutive wins by the Chiefs since Taylor Swift went public with her relationship with KC tight end Travis Kelce. It was an ill-timed post considering the controversial penalty called against Gardner that helped the Chiefs hold on for the win Sunday night.

“Lmaoo maybe if is was a swiftie, the ref wouldn’t of threw the flag,” Gardner said in a since deleted post.

Sauce Gardner on the NFL adding to their official bio: "Chiefs Are 2-0 As Swifties" "Lmaoo maybe if I was a swiftie, the ref wouldn't of threw the flag." He then edited it to remove the last part.. https://t.co/m0yETvXEew pic.twitter.com/dzBK2Y19sX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 2, 2023

Sauce toned it down slightly with a follow up post, saying, “9/10 that ref has a family and kids so I'm not gon add to it and say what I really wanna say.” He deleted that one, as well.

Jets coach Robert Saleh declined to comment on the Gardner penalty Monday.

“I'm going to leave that one alone until I get a chance to get clarification,” he said.

NFL ref Frank Steratore waited until the ball was intercepted before throwing the flag for alleged “holding” penalty on CB Sauce Gardner. Should this be investigated by the league? pic.twitter.com/aIEjkJgnVh — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 2, 2023

Chiefs final drive against Jets was ‘bizarre': Robert Saleh

The overturned interception wasn’t the only thing the Jets were upset about on the final drive, when the Chiefs were able to protect their 23-20 lead. The Jets were appalled there wasn’t a penalty call against the Chiefs when Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson appeared to have been held trying to get to Mahomes.

New York also failed on its own to get off the field, allowing Mahomes to scramble 24 yards on a third-and-23 during the drive.

Coach Saleh on a "bizarre" final drive of last night's game. pic.twitter.com/HJ9EfdtW1y — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 2, 2023

“It was kind of a bizarre last drive, a series of unfortunate events,” Saleh said. “It was just bizarre. I don’t know that I’ve ever been a part of a drive like that at the end of a football game.”

The loss was bad enough for the Jets (1-3). But to not get the ball back with one final chance to tie or take the lead after rallying from 17-0 down was especially painful. And clearly, Gardner and Co. feel they were the victims of bias that favored the defending Super Bowl champions.