The San Francisco 49ers whacked the New York Jets 32-19 in Week 1 of the NFL season, spoiling star quarterback Aaron Rodgers' return from injury. Last season, Rodgers tore his Achilles in their opener, which ended his season early and led to the Jets not making the postseason for the 13th straight year. In an effort to boost their offensive line, the Jets signed center Connor McGovern to their practice squad.

This move reunites McGovern with the team for which he started 55 games from 2020 t0 2023, per this post from Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jets' new signing

As they sign Connor McGovern, the Jets also released running back Xazavian Valladay from the practice squad.

Last season, the offensive lineman played in seven games for the Jets before they placed him on injury reserve in October. He has also played the last four seasons with the Jets.

McGovern was a former fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2017, where he played for three seasons before joining the Jets in 2020. During his previous tenure, the OL led the team in taking offensive snaps, notching 3,055 snaps from 2020 to 2022.

Reports indicate that the Jets signed Connor McGovern as a potential boost to their offensive line. Moreover, Rodgers still needs to shake off rust from missing all three of the Jets' preseason games after spending a year in rehab and doing full workouts during training camp.

In the loss, Rodgers went 13 for 21 for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson had five receptions for 60 yards, while Breece Hall also had five receptions.

Ex-Green Bay Packers teammate Allen Lazard also caught Rodgers' first touchdown pass with the Jets, one of the few highlights in an otherwise forgettable game for the superstar QB.

This score also made Rodgers the league's all-time leader in touchdown passes on “free plays,” or scores that happen when the defense gets an offside penalty.