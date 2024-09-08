After suffering a season-ending Achilles injury against the Buffalo Bills just minutes into the season, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers felt his career might be over. In the aftermath, he even questioned himself whether he had just played his final game.

In an interview with ESPN's Alex Smith, Rodgers reflected on his thoughts from September 11, 2023. Smith inquired about his experiences from that day, which marked Rodgers' highly anticipated debut with the Jets amidst a wave of excitement and emotion in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“It's kind of a blur, honestly…I knew when I was on the ground that something was wrong. And sometimes you get drilled, and you know something's off and you hope you get up. And it kind of, like, shakes itself out sometimes,” the Jets quarterback admitted.

“But when I stood up, I said, ‘ugh.' I knew it, you know, and i just went down. And everything flashing before your eyes. The 18 years in Green Bay, the trade, the spring, the excitement, the summer, the city, Hard Knocks, running on the field with the flag for the first time, 9/11. Yeah, and then just thinking that's gonna be the last time. Because you know, I'm old. And the rehab I knew was going to be tough. And so, in the training room, I really thought, ‘Damn, that's how I'm going to go out?’” Rodgers continued.

New York Jets surging with Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just four plays into Week 1 of last season, is making his comeback after a year of extensive rehabilitation. He’s set to return to the field for the Jets' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. However, many are questioning whether Rodgers can still perform at his previous elite level after such a significant injury.

On that September night in New Jersey, Rodgers worried that his football career might be over. However, his rehab went well, and speculation grew each week about whether he could make a comeback if the team reached the playoffs.

Although that comeback didn't materialize last season, Rodgers now has a fresh opportunity with the Jets, who are aiming to break a 13-year playoff drought.

If he returns to his pre-injury form, the Jets' chances look promising, thanks to their highly talented defense, an upgraded offensive line, and offensive stars like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

Jets fans are optimistic that Rodgers can return to his top form in 2024. With the talent surrounding him, some believe that even an average performance from Rodgers could be enough for the team to succeed. Last season, the franchise managed seven wins despite subpar quarterback play, and with Rodgers now leading, they expect to see a significant improvement in 2024.

Aaron Rodgers hopes to finish his career strong

Elite quarterbacks have often finished their careers on a high note. John Elway wrapped up his impressive 15-year career with two Super Bowl victories. Joe Montana, despite missing two seasons due to injuries, led the Kansas City Chiefs to back-to-back playoff appearances in his final years. Peyton Manning ended his career with a Super Bowl win with the Denver Broncos.

Other quarterbacks haven't been as fortunate. Brett Favre’s 2010 season ended with a concussion, marking his final year. Johnny Unitas faced challenges while with the San Diego Chargers. Dan Marino's career concluded with a crushing 62-7 playoff defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jets fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Rodgers returns for at least another season, bringing hope that he can help end their long playoff drought. The outcome will begin to unfold on Monday evening when the Jets face off against the San Francisco 49ers to start their 17-game campaign.