Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets envision themselves as Super Bowl contenders. On Monday night, they encountered a team that truly fits that description. The San Francisco 49ers, last season’s NFC champions, overwhelmed the Jets with a 32-19 victory in the season opener at Levi’s Stadium.

“They are a championship-level group — and I hope we see them then,” Rodgers said while addressing the media via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Rodgers made his season debut Monday night at San Francisco, returning after an Achilles tendon tear had limited his first New York Jets season to just four plays. He threw a touchdown and directed two scoring drives, but the 49ers, despite missing injured star RB Christian McCaffrey, made easy work of the Jets.

Flashes of brilliance from Aaron Rodgers

The Jets quarterback displayed glimpses of his four-time MVP caliber in the loss to the 49ers, but also showed signs of the rust that comes with such a lengthy absence.

Rodgers displayed his familiar form by completing a precise back-shoulder pass to his new top receiver, Garrett Wilson, in the first half and connecting with former Green Bay Packers teammate Allen Lazard for a 36-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

However, these moments were brief on a night when Rodgers struggled to find comfort in the pocket and had difficulty moving the ball consistently for the Jets in his return from the serious injury.

Rodgers ended the game 13-of-21 for 167 yards, including one touchdown and one interception. This marked one of only 13 times in 218 previous starts where he threw for fewer yards while playing at least 35 snaps.

New York went three-and-out on their opening drive, which included two handoffs and a dropped pass by Lazard. Rodgers’ first completion as a Jet went to Breece Hall, who fumbled the ball after Fred Warner punched it out, leading to a field goal for the 49ers.

Rodgers sparked the Jets on the next drive, completing three third-down passes to Wilson and setting up Hall’s 3-yard touchdown run. Rodgers went 6-for-7 for 61 yards during the drive.

Can Aaron Rodgers end the Jets' drought?

New York didn't manage another first down until early in the third quarter, when the 49ers had already built a 23-7 lead. Shortly after a 12-yard completion to Hall, Rodgers threw his first interception as a Jet. Deommodore Lenoir deflected the pass intended for Wilson, which was then picked off by linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

The Jets had trouble finding their rhythm as the 49ers contained Hall and the running game while the defense failed to make key stops. New York managed only 37 offensive plays with Rodgers before Tyrod Taylor took over for the final drive.

Rodgers' biggest moment came on his next drive when he took advantage of a free play after Leonard Floyd's offsides penalty. He threw a deep pass over the middle to Lazard for his first touchdown in 610 days.

Lazard also caught Rodgers' final touchdown pass in Green Bay during the last game of the 2022 season. After being traded to New York, Rodgers was expected to fill the long-awaited void of a franchise quarterback for Jets fans since Joe Namath's departure.

At 40, Rodgers spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he won four MVP awards and one Super Bowl. Before the 2023 season, the Packers traded him to the quarterback-needy Jets. Since their last playoff appearance in 2010 with Mark Sanchez, the Jets have cycled through 15 starting QBs, holding the NFL's longest active postseason dry spell.