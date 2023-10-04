New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made a lot of his doubters backtrack on their criticism when he played well in the Jets 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. This included legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath, who one week prior torched the third-year quarterback, saying, “I've seen enough of Zach Wilson.”

Following the game, Namath made an appearance on ESPN NY Radio's “The Michael Kay Show” where he shared his updated opiniong.

“I said it. I take it back. I hope he stays for 10 years,” Namath said. “As a fan, you get really frustrated. I didn’t think for a minute they were going to get rid of him. Of course, they’re gonna stick with him. And he’s going to improve. Hopefully he’ll keep improving, and hopefully we’ll start winning games,” via Peter Botte of the New York Post.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

“Zach did some positive things, and we know he has athletic ability. We know he has good feet, and can run around, and we know he has a strong arm. He showed it [Sunday]. But it’s the mistakes that hurt us a bit. He played well. He played pretty darn good, and that’s what we want to see.”

After the Chiefs got out to an early 17-0 lead, Zach Wilson helped mount a comeback. He went 28-39 for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the game while avoiding interceptions. Though the Jets ultimately fell short of a win, his performance not only got the haters off his back, but showed New York that Wilson may have a future with the Jets after all.