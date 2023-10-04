The New York Jets may have lost 23-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, but the silver lining for the Jets was quarterback Zach Wilson had his best game of the year.

During the game, Wilson went 28-39 for 245 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. The third-year pro looked like the best quarterback on the field while going up against a 2x NFL MVP after he orchestrated a comeback from a 17-0 deficit.

The improvement in Wilson's play wasn't just a coincidence. Though many speculated that the return of Aaron Rodgers to the sidelines for the first time since tearing his achilles helped, Wilson primarily benefited from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's personnel plan and scheme.

Hackett and the Jets changed up their game plan by incorporating increased play-action and three tight end sets. The tight ends all played at least 20 snaps ad Tyler Conklin led with 40 snaps, Jeremy Ruckert had 25 and C.J. Uzomah put up 21 snaps per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The plan and an increased sense of confidence worked wonders for Zach Wilson's play. After the Jets drafted Wilson No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, he has been one of the most criticized quarterbacks in the NFL. He was benched last season after a 5-2 start as the Jets turned to Mike White. New York then traded for Aaron Rodgers in the offseason to put their talented team into playoff contention.

When Rodgers went down, the Jets turned back to Wilson. In the previous three games, Wilson struggled with accuracy as he threw four interceptions and passed for less than 200 yards in every contest. If he can continue to build off the performance he had versus the Chiefs and get some wins, he may finally get the critics off his back.