In Sunday's 32-20 win versus the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets fans witnessed the version of Aaron Rodgers they had fantasized about when he first arrived in the Meadowlands in 2023. The Super Bowl 45 MVP and four-time regular season MVP was 23-of-36 for 274 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, displaying tremendous poise in the pocket. But it might be too late.

Rodgers' future in the NFL, let alone New York, is mired in uncertainty. His credentials inspired genuine excitement, but a hugely disappointing 5-12 season has many people questioning if the 41-year-old quarterback is a sensible choice to lead the team next season. A Hall of Famer and franchise legend is confident that his beloved Jets have the right guy under center.

“After watching Aaron Rodgers play today, there’s no doubt he’s got at a least another year in him,” Joe Namath posted on X. “So if he WANTS to, I’d love to see him stay with the Jets. He could definitely help the new GM and coach, as well as play ball. He’s still throwing with accuracy and authority.”

Rodgers failed to deliver the Gang Green the magic they had been waiting for, or anything resembling success for that matter. Though, is too much blame being placed on his shoulders? For all of Rodgers' shortcomings, which include a 63.0 completion percentage and declining mobility, he still threw for 3,897 yards and 28 TDs (ranks in the top-10 for both categories).

The Jets should attempt to address their long-term QB situation in the NFL Draft, but unless they trade up, the No. 7 selection is probably not going to be the way they do it. Selecting a signal-caller with a mid-round pick might be more practical, hence a veteran presence could be quite valuable next season.

Is it too soon for the Jets to move on from Aaron Rodgers?

While it may be less emotionally painful for the fan base to enter the 2025-26 campaign with a new QB, Rodgers could be the steadier option from an on-field performance perspective. He has a longstanding relationship with Davante Adams and helped Garrett Wilson reach career-high totals in receptions, yards and touchdowns this season (101 catches for 1,104 yards and seven scores). If management can hire a strong head coach, Rodgers arguably gives New York its best shot at being competitive in the short term.

Can the Jets afford to make that gamble once again, though? The aging QB would first have to decide that he wants to keep playing professional football. Assuming he wishes to forego retirement a little longer, Rodgers would then need to acknowledge his role as a stopgap signal-caller, doing what he can to ease the team into a transitional phase. That is a lot to ask a future HOF inductee.

Expectations have bitterly changed, however. An active Aaron Rodgers will not inspire grandiose ambitions like he did last offseason. But perhaps he can bring the Jets closer to a state of competency. The public will fiercely debate this very topic in the coming weeks and months, as everyone waits for a concrete answer.

Joe Namath is not on the fence, though, that is for certain.