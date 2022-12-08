By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Robert Saleh has tons of high praises for New York Jets rookie Zonovan Knight, who has done nothing but impress since playing in his first game in Week 12.

Knight–whose nickname “Bam” has everyone believing it’s because of his explosive runs on the field–has been a major revelation for the Jets in the past two games. In his first career start against the Chicago Bears, he made 14 rushing attempts for 69 yards and another three receptions for 34 yards. He was all around again in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, accumulating a total of 118 yards in the air and on the ground.

His average of 110.5 scrimmage yards per game definitely ranks among the best for running backs, and while it’s only two games so far, that is enough reason to believe that he has a bright future in the league. Not to mention that he has shown All-Star level speed during his recent outings, even reaching a speed of 19.94 mph against the Bears.

With what he has seen so far from Bam, Saleh couldn’t help but call him “pure gas.”

“Just pure gas. This time of year where legs get heavy, if you have a guy who can clock that on the GPS, it’s going to show differently. He runs with a physical mindset. When he turns a corner and sticks his foot in the ground, it’s special,” Saleh shared, via Ryan Dunleavy of New York Post.

True enough, Zonovan Knight has given the Jets quite the boost literally and figuratively. While he has yet to score a touchdown, it’s only a matter of time considering the way he’s playing.

Robert Saleh and the Jets are hoping to compete in the playoffs. And in order to do that, they’ll definitely need the golden legs of Bam.