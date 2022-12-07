By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Watching Zonovan “Bam” Knight play for the New York Jets, you might’ve thought he earned his nickname with his powerful running style. But the rookie running back revealed Wednesday that’s not the case.

In fact, Knight’s nickname was coined when he was a baby.

“The playpen that you sit babies in, basically I was in that beating on all the toys and my uncle kind of walked by and was like ‘all you hear is Bam, Bam, Bam!” Knight explained. “So, that was a family nickname and when I started playing rec ball, it was easier to pronounce than Zonovan, so people just started calling me Bam.”

Thing is, the nickname does fit with how he explodes into holes, breaks tackles and excels in yards after contact.

“I can see that,” he said.

Bam Knight over his 1st two NFL games: 💥 29 carries, 159 yards, 5.5 yards per carry

💥 8 targets, 8 catches, 100% catch rate, 62 yards

💥 100+ total yards each game He’s a UDFA & he only saw about 50% of the snaps in each game (🎥 @NYJETSTWEETZ) #Jets

pic.twitter.com/u1sYtIZodS — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) December 5, 2022

Knight went undrafted this past spring after a standout collegiate career at NC State. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry (2,286 yards on 419 carries) and scored 18 rushing touchdowns in three seasons. He also averaged 34.4 yards per kickoff return in 2021, leading the entire NCAA.

After signing with the Jets as a free agent and impressing throughout training camp and the preseason, Knight made the opening 53-man roster. He was soon cut and re-signed to the practice squad. He was signed to the active roster two weeks ago and hasn’t looked back. Knight has accumulated more than 100 total yards from scrimmage in each of his first two NFL games, the first rookie running back in Jets history to do so.

"It doesn't matter how you get there, it matters what you do when you get there" Bam Knight shares what motivated him after he went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/KcYsfV41Mf — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 7, 2022

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Knight rushed for 90 yards on 15 carries and added 28 yards on five receptions. Despite Michael Carter returning this week from an ankle injury, Jets coach Robert Saleh said Knight need not fear going back to the practice squad.

“He’s not going anywhere,” Saleh said Wednesday.

Knight is also not moving his locker. He explained that he still dresses in a separate locker room for the practice squad players.

“Everything’s been working out for me while I was in that locker, so I rather just stay right there,” Knight explained.

The 21-year-old will look to continue his strong play and live up to his physical nickname Sunday when the Jets (7-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (9-3) in a crucial AFC East clash.