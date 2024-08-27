The New York Jets have broken training camp and are preparing for their week one game against San Francisco. If the Jets are going to break their record playoff drought, the defense will be imperative. Quinnen Williams and the defense are prepared for a big week one challenge after training camp. Williams spoke on The Rich Eisen Show about camp.

“It’s been unbelievable man, I was just talking with CJ Mosley about it this morning man. Don’t it feel like those old Alabama days when there’s so much competition, there’s so much competitiveness, there’s so much talent on the field at one time, and you feel like you’re really getting better, you feel like it’s iron sharpening iron,” The Jets star said. “You feel like you really have to watch film and break down different things to beat a guy at practice. We were just laughing and joking about it the other day, you just see the talent they’ve got.”

Williams spent two seasons at Alabama before he was drafted by the Jets. The Crimson Tide won the National Championship in his freshman year and lost the title game to Clemson in his second season. Linebacker CJ Mosley won two titles in his four years in Tuscaloosa.

While the Jets have not made the playoffs since 2011, making the postseason is an expectation for the fans. Williams, Mosley, and the rest of the defensive core must perform well to bring the Jets back to the dance.

Expectations for Jets, Quinnen Williams in 2024

The Jets are expected to make the playoffs even in a crowded AFC. With the Bills and Dolphins both setting up to chase down the AFC East, the Jets might be relegated to the Wild Card. The North and South divisions both have three playoff teams and Jim Harbaugh's Chargers could put together a run.

With a healthy Aaron Rodgers and the addition of wide receiver Mike Williams, New York is looking to improve on their 29th-ranked offense from last year. With Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian playing quarterback, the Jets struggled to get on the board and missed the playoffs because of it. They do not need to be an amazing offense to have a successful season.

The key to the season is scoring enough to take some pressure off the defense. When the team needed the defense to win games, they struggled to force turnovers and get sacks. Rodgers and crew must up their points per game level from 15.8 per game to somewhere in the 20s.

Williams had a slight fall-off in 2023 after a monster year earned him a new contract. He had 5.5 sacks, down from 12 the year before, and did not get any votes for Defensive Player of the Year. The Jets must have Williams play to his 2022 levels to get back to the playoffs. The spotlight will be even brighter if Haason Reddick does not report for opening day.

The Jets have announced that they will not trade edge-rusher Haason Reddick after he requested out. The two sides have not agreed on a contract and might not before the season begins. Williams must step up if the Jets are without a star edge-rusher to start the season.