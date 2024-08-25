After an opening night achilles tear robbed Aaron Rodgers of a proper debut with the New York Jets, the 2024 season will act as something of a do-over for the 40-year-old quarterback and his new-ish team. Fortunately for Rodgers, the Jets are probably in better position to succeed now than they were last year at this time, with what projects as a top five defense providing a pathway to contendership so long as Rodgers can stay on the field and develop the necessary chemistry with his supporting cast, which includes All-Pro caliber wideout Garrett Wilson.

Garrett Wilson is only 24 years old and has been in the NFL for just two seasons, but he's already gone through an eight-year veteran's worth of subpar quarterbacks. Wilson has posted back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons, despite the fact that he's caught passes from the likes of Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White, Chris Streveler, Trevor Siemien and Tim Boyle, but not one from his future Hall of Fame quarterback. That is all expected to change with Aaron Rodgers ready to go for the 2024 season.

Taking the field along with Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson this year will be former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, who signed a one-year deal with the Jets back in March. Williams, like Rodgers, is on the mend, as he was limited to just three games last season thanks to an ACL tear. What the 29-year-old receiver can give the Jets on the field remains to be seen, but according to Williams himself, the Jets receiving corps is in a good place thanks to the presence of Garrett Wilson.

“He's a dog. He's one of the top receivers in the league right now, and he show up and show it every day,” Williams said in a sideline interview during the Jets' preseason finale on Saturday night. “I've been thankful to see that, not really knowing much about him, but coming here and seeing how hard he works, I was very proud of that.”

Will Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson find instant connection for Jets?

Given Aaron Rodgers' long track record of success with any sort of wide receiver you want to give him, plus Wilson's early-career success with the six quarterbacks mentioned above throwing his way, it's reasonable to believe that Rodgers to Wilson could be one of the league's top quarterback to wide receiver connections, even if they continue to butt heads and get heated toward each other during practices. This is the time of year when it's supposed to be messy as the new duo works out the kinks in their chemistry, so that way in a meaningful game in late October, Rodgers isn't sailing balls over Wilson's head because he stopped short on a route.

Aaron Rodgers, like Mike Williams, has faith that Garrett Wilson has the goods to be one of the NFL's best receivers. Consider that Jets running back Breece Hall is expected to be one of the league's best this year too, and suddenly, Jets fans have genuine reason to believe that the 2024 season could be one that's a whole heck of a lot different than they're used to.