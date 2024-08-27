On April 1st, Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick made his first appearance at the New York Jets team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, reporting for a physical and news conference after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2026 3rd Round pick on March 29th. Nearly five months later, Reddick hasn't returned to the Jets in any capacity, leaving folks in New York feeling like this is some sort of cruel, long-lasting April Fools Day joke.

In that time, Haason Redick has requested a trade and has since accrued $1.8 million in fines after missing 36 days during his holdout which has extended from mandatory minicamp to training camp. Even still, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh remains hopeful that the two sides can come together to work out a deal for a new contract within the next handful of days so that Reddick could potentially be ready to go for the Jets opening game of the season versus the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

“I'm assuming he's in phenomenal shape,” Saleh said before Tuesday's practice, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. “Like I said, he's a veteran. He knows what he needs to get ready. He's had success in multiple buildings and multiple schemes with coaching staffs, and so he's going to know what he needs to do to be ready for Week 1. So, he still has plenty of time.”

While it may seem like it would take a wild reversal for Haason Reddick to actually take the field for the Jets season opener out west, crazier things have happened. It was only six years ago when, after holding out during the entire Raiders training camp and preseason, edge rusher Khalil Mack was traded to the Chicago Bears on September 1st, and then only eight days later, became the first player in 36 years to record a sack, forced fumble, a fumble recovery, interception, and touchdown in a single half of football. Coincidentally, this performance came at the expense of current Jets quarterback/world traveler Aaron Rodgers.

Jets defense would greatly benefit from Haason Reddick's presence

In 2023, the Jets defense was among the league's best, and even if Haason Reddick never steps on the field for New York this season, it's possible they could retain that status in 2024. But make no mistake, the 29-year-old edge rusher would be a tremendous difference maker if he and the Jets were able to work out a new deal ahead of the season.

After notching only 7.5 sacks during his first three seasons in the NFL, Haason Reddick has been a terror ever since. Over the past four seasons, only a trio of AFC North pass-rushers — TJ Watt, Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson — have recorded more sacks than Reddick's 50.5. Reddick's 14 forced fumbles are the most in the league in that span.

New York's leader in sacks last year, Bryce Huff, will be taking the place of Reddick in Philadelphia.