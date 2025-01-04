The New York Jets' miserable 2024 season will come to a close on Sunday afternoon following a Week 18 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, and the franchise apparently won't be wasting any time attempting to find their next head coach. And if you read the tea leaves, it's starting to look like their next head coach may be one of their former head coaches.

Per sources of NFL insider Ian Rapoport, former Jets head coach Rex Ryan is set to interview with the team on Tuesday for their opening at head coach. Ryan coached in New York from 2009 through 2014, and accumulated a 46-50 record in those six seasons, but it was the first two years he spent as the Jets head coach that endeared him to fans in the Big Apple.

Ryan was outspoken and confident right out of the gate, and he backed it up in his first two seasons, leading the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in 2009 and 2010. The run to the AFC Championship Game in his second season included victories over Peyton Manning and Tom Brady on the road in the opening two rounds of the Playoffs. It's the only time in franchise history that the Jets have made conference championship game appearances in consecutive seasons.

Ryan has spent the last seven years as an analyst on ESPN, and that's where he initially stated his desire to return to the sideline in New York. One would assume that if Ryan were to get the job, it would slam the door shut on Aaron Rodgers returning as the Jets starting quarterback in 2025. Not only has Rodgers been non-committal about returning to the Jets, or the NFL for that matter, but Ryan hasn't exactly held his tongue when analyzing the play of Rodgers or the state of the Rodgers-led Jets.

Back in October, Rex Ryan called Aaron Rodgers “a below average quarterback” and even claimed that veteran QB was the New York Jets' “biggest problem,” which in fairness, is a sentiment that has been echoed by many others throughout the 2024 NFL season. Whether he wants to admit it or not, Rodgers played a role in the firing of a head coach (Robert Saleh) who publicly said all the right things about Rodgers during his tenure. It's hard to imagine he'd get behind playing for a coach like Ryan who has already called him out on his B.S.