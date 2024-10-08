Some fans are wondering how New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers played a role in the firing of Robert Saleh. Saleh was axed by the struggling Jets on Tuesday, after failing to put together a single winning season in more than three years. There are those who believe Rodgers is a ‘coach killer.'

Rodgers certainly seemed to have a rocky relationship with Saleh this season. The two were seen giving each other awkward embraces during games, even when the Jets were doing well. Saleh also seemed to be frustrated with Rodgers' cadence on the field. New York is 2-3 on the year and it's been more than a decade since the franchise made the NFL Playoffs.

Jets fans are hopeful the team can nab Bill Belichick to be the next man in charge.

Jets are a mess and it may not get better soon

New York is under tremendous pressure to win games in 2024. Rodgers' window to keep playing is near its end; the veteran quarterback missed the entire 2023 season after getting hurt in the first game. Rodgers looked horrible in the team's latest loss to the Minnesota Vikings, as the quarterback threw three interceptions. He also got sacked three times.

The problems also go into the front office. General Manager Joe Douglas is in the last year of his contract, and he may not survive after this season either. The Jets are clearly facing loads of problems, and it may not get better soon for the struggling team. Saleh had led the team since 2021, but lost at least 10 games in each of his first three seasons.

The Jets next play the Buffalo Bills on Monday. The game is a must-win situation for the squad, if the Jets will get a postseason berth this year. Former defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is now the interim head coach of the team.