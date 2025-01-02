In 2023, the New York Jets were the talk of the town after they acquired the services of one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, Aaron Rodgers, in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. It signaled the Jets' major intentions of returning to competitive ways. Alas, Rodgers tore his Achilles on the very first week of the 2023 season and it has all gone downhill from there — with the Jets entering the final game week of the 2024-25 season with a rather poor 4-12 record.

Suffice to say, Rodgers has not met expectations at all for a Jets team that was expecting more of the same greatness he showed for the Packers. And with Father Time hot on Rodgers' tail, he acknowledged that the end of his career is near. In fact, the 41-year-old quarterback admitted that the Jets' Week 18 clash against the Miami Dolphins could be his swan song.

“Yeah, of course [the thought of retirement is on my mind],” Rodgers said, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

At the end of the day, Rodgers acknowledges that changes are in the cards for the Jets after putting up yet another poor campaign. And considering his age, there is a huge chance that New York moves on from him — taking a huge dead cap hit in the process.

“I'm just more resigned to the reality of the situation. I think there's going to be change here, and if I'm [not] a part of the change, then I just want to make sure everybody knows I have nothing but gratitude for my time here,” Rodgers added.

Aaron Rodgers looks back fondly at Jets stint despite struggles

Even then, all Rodgers could do is be grateful for the trust the Jets put in him and that he'll always look back fondly at his stint with the team even though things haven't exactly gone according to plan for them on the gridiron.

“I'm disappointed about the performance with myself and as a team, but really thankful for the opportunity,” Rodgers said.

“This game has given me a lot. I've given a lot back to it, and I'm thankful for it. I won't be thinking about that on game day. I'll just be enjoying this. I'm trying to stay in the moment, but, of course, it's been a long career. I'm really proud of what I've been able to be a part of, what I've been able to accomplish, and I'm also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest.”