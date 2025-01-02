ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Dolphins end their season with a trip to the New York Jets on Sunday. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Dolphins-Jets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dolphins-Jets Last Game – Matchup History

The Dolphins beat the Jets in overtime earlier this season 32-26.

Overall Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series 61-56-1.

Here are the Dolphins-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Jets Odds

Miami Dolphins: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -118

New York Jets: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch Dolphins-Jets

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dolphins still have a chance to make the playoffs, so they will be going all out in this game. They do need the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Denver Broncos, but that is out of their control. Miami is playing good football, though. They have won three of their last four games, and they are playing well on defense. In those four games, the Dolphins are allowing just 16.5 points per game. That type of defense will be the reason they make the playoffs if that ends up happening.

Miami should be able to put up some points. Tua Tagovailoa is expected to miss this game, but the offense should not be much worse. Tyler Huntley was a Pro Bowl quarterback at one point, and he had one of his best games in the win last week. Huntley completed 84.6 percent of his passes while throwing for 225 yards and one touchdown. Along with that, Huntley rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown. He will give the Dolphins a chance to win if he has another game like that.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dolphins have quite a few players on their injury report along with Tua. These players include Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. That is 1,639 yards, and eight touchdowns that could potentially miss the matchup. The Jets have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL in terms of yardage and touchdowns allowed. With the Dolphins needing to use a backup quarterback, and possibly missing their top two receivers, the Jets will have a great chance to cover the spread.

The future of Aaron Rodgers in New York is in question, but he will be active for the final game of the season. He is not having a bad season, though. He has3,623 passing yards on the season, which ranks 12th in the NFL. His 24 touchdown passes are 11th in the NFL. In the last five games, Rodgers has thrown seven touchdowns, and he has completed a good percentage of his passes. If Rodgers can have a good game, he will end his season on a high note.

Final Dolphins-Jets Prediction & Pick

The injuries in the Dolphins wide receiver room is something to keep an eye on in this game. If Hill and Waddle have to sit out, it is going to be a big loss for the Dolphins. However, I will work under the assumption that at least one of them is playing. The Dolphins are also playing much better football right now. With that said, I like the Dolphins defense to stand strong, and Miami to cover the spread.

Final Dolphins-Jets Prediction & Pick: Dolphins -1.5 (-104)