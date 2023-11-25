A toothpaste ad that aired following a disastrous pick-6 only seemed to further mock the Jets' struggles.

Sports are no different than life; sometimes, the jokes just write themselves. Never was that truer than when Robert Saleh and the New York Jets (no strangers to hilarious moments) allowed a pick-six to the Miami Dolphins during their Week 12 loss. In the waning seconds of the first half, the Jets' newly appointed starting quarterback Tim Boyle hoisted a prayer of a pass towards the Dolphins' end zone. Unfortunately, the miracle that occurred next wasn't the one Boyle and Jets fans were hoping for.

At the receiving end of Boyle's moonshot was Dolphins' safety Jevon Holland, who immediately began to return the pass in the other direction. Holland quickly and deftly weaved through a maze of stunned and hastily gathered Jets defenders for a 99-yard touchdown. But the preposterousness had only just begun, considering a commercial for Colgate toothpaste — starring none other than Saleh, aired immediately following the play.

they really aired this commercial 2 minutes after his team allowed one of the most embarrassing TDs of the season https://t.co/UlwKhajaak pic.twitter.com/hkFXEHAMC5 — alex (@highlightheaven) November 24, 2023

“It never hurts to double-check the coverage, Jim,” a fictitious announcer states in the commercial. “He sure looks happy about it,” his partner adds, all while Saleh discreetly brushes his teeth behind a playsheet.

“Man, that's how you protect,” quips Saleh, referring to the toothpaste, not his team, before adding “You guys too. Way to protect.”

While the Colgate brand has to be thrilled about the ad going viral, Robert Saleh and the Jets have had little reason to smile all season. Since losing newly signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers just four plays into the season, the season has been nothing but a succession of mockeries that's been bad even by the Jets standards.