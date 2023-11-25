Following another disheartening loss, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh confirms that the Tim Boyle experiment will continue for another week

So what did we learn on Friday afternoon? I learned that the NFL struck gold with this Black Friday game, and there's no reason why we should stop at just one game. Give me a 3 pm game and a 7 pm game and that's what I call a perfect late-November afternoon. I also learned that if the Miami Dolphins are playing a team that's under .500 and clearly overmatched, the Dolphins are going to devour them like they're a delicious sweet potato casserole. And finally, I learned that there's essentially no difference between any of the non-Aaron Rodgers quarterbacks the New York Jets could name as their starter. Tim Boyle, Zach Wilson, and hell, throw Trevor Siemien in there too… they're all the same guy.

Against the Dolphins, Tim Boyle finished 27-38 for 179 yards, with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, one of which went viral at the end of the 1st half thanks to a 99-yard return for a Jevon Holland touchdown. And let's be real, Boyle's stats look better than he actually played. And yet, Tim Boyle will get another chance to start next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, per a tweet from Brian Costello of the New York Post. This is despite the fact that after the game, even Boyle didn't sound all that confident that he's the guy who should be leading the New York Jets.

“I have no clue what happens moving forward,” Boyle said after the defeat, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “But I can control what I can control and I know we’re going to go back, and Coach said it best at the end of the game in the locker room: We have to get our minds right to have the best six weeks of our life moving forward.”

I have a hard time seeing a path for the New York Jets to have the best six weeks of their life, but hey, you gotta respect Robert Saleh for his attempt to rally the troops in that Jets locker room. The one troop that Saleh has needed all season long is recovering from a torn achilles, and despite Aaron Rodgers' insistence that he'll return this year, I have my doubts that we see him until the start of the 2024 season.