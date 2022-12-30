By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

One of the assistants for the New York Jets, WR coach Miles Austin, has been suspended due to a violation of the NFL’s gambling policy. This is now the second NFL staff or player that was suspended due to a gambling incident, the other being Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley. Addressing the situation for the first time, Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke on the incident revolving his former WR coach, per Rich Cimini.

“Mack Brown will coach the WRs again, with WRs coach Miles Austin serving a suspension for allegedly betting on games. Saleh calls Austin a “non-malicious person,” adding that there are things he’d like to say, but will refrain from comment as the NFL investigates. #Jets“

Unlike Ridley, the Jets coach was reportedly busted for gambling on non-NFL games. However, that still falls under the NFL’s strict anti-gambling policies. Aside from that tidbit of information, though, we don’t really know much yet about the finer details of this incident.

After a solid start to the year, the Jets have started to crumble as the season went on. An injury to Mike White forced them to try Zach Wilson under center. Predictably, that went as horribly as you’d expect. Now, they’re about to fight for their playoff lives as they take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17.

Even with this slump, though, you could say that this Jets season as a whole was a success. The expectation for this team was that they were going to be at the bottom of the AFC hierarchy. No one expected them to be fighting for a Wild Card spot by Week 17. Yet, that’s exactly what they’re doing now.