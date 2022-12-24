By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has joined Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley on the NFL’s suspended list for gambling, according to a tweet from ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter.

There are no indications that Austin has bet on NFL games, but league rules prevent personnel from gambling on other sports. The NFL would not confirm the particulars of why Austin is being suspended and the league is not likely to have further comment at this time.

Austin plans to appeal the ruling, according to Bill Deni, the coach’s attorney. Ridley is not scheduled to be reinstated until the 2023 season, according to published reports.

“The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports,” Deni said. “Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gambling Policy for NFL Personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL’s investigation. He is appealing his suspension.”

Austin has not been with the team at its facility since Tuesday. The coach played in the NFL from 2006 through 2015, and the majority of his career was spent with the Dallas Cowboys. Austin caught 361 passes for 5,273 yards and he was named to 2 Pro Bowls.

Miles Austin started his NFL coaching career as a quality control assistant with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. He was able to join the Jets coaching staff under head coach Robert Saleh in 2021.

Ridley stepped away from his NFL career during the 2021 season, citing mental health issues. The Falcons hoped he would return in 2022, but the NFL said he was suspended for the current season, citing his bets on NFL games.