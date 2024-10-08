On Tuesday morning, the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh. The news occurred after the Jets' frustrating 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London, which dropped the team's record to 2-3 on the young 2024 NFL season.

The move brings to an end a tenure for Saleh in New York that was defined by excellence on defense but a lack of imagination on offense, a trend that continued even once starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back healthy in the starting lineup this season.

Ironically, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who dealt Saleh his final Jets loss on Sunday, just so happened to be a guest on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday morning, and took the time to weigh in on New York's decision, keeping things in perspective from a coach's POV (per Pat McAfee on X, formerly Twitter).

“We all know what we signed up for. It’s an incredibly competitive league. We know what the task is,” said O'Connell. “Every single day you show up as a head coach in the National Football League and it doesn’t make it any easier, it doesn’t make it any easier as a fellow coach to see news like that. I’ll certainly be thinking about him and his family, but I know he’s going to be just fine.'

O'Connell also spoke on why he's confident that it won't take Saleh long to find new work in the league.

“I think Robert Saleh’s a great football coach. There’s a reason why he’s had the success he’s had in this league,” said O'Connell. “Before this job, and he’ll have success again after this job I do know that. I think very highly of Robert, the man, the person and he’ll get back up on his feet.”

Where do the Jets go from here?

The Jets have already named defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as their interim head coach in the wake of Saleh's departure.

Meanwhile, the team has quickly fallen off of the rails after they got off to a strong 2-1 start to the season.

Last week, New York fell in surprising fashion to the Denver Broncos on a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium turf, and on Sunday, their comeback bid fell short to the Vikings, largely thanks to Rodgers' three interceptions.

Things won't get any easier for the Jets going forward, as next week New York will welcome in the divisional rival Buffalo Bills, who are on a two-game losing streak of their own and will be hungry to get back in the win column.

That game, a Monday Night Football clash, is slated to get underway at 8:15 PM ET.