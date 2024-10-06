The New York Jets lost 23-17 in Week 5 to the Minnesota Vikings. New York is now 2-3 and has a big primetime matchup against the Buffalo Bills looming. They must fix their offense before that game on Monday, as they could not score for most of the first half and were behind the eight ball. Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Breece Hall are most to blame for this loss and must step up before next week.

Sam Darnold and the Vikings offense were no problem for the Jets' defense. They forced multiple turnovers, sacked Darnold four times, and only allowed 16 points. It was 17-0 late in the second quarter because of two field-goal drives and an Andrew Van Ginkle pick-six. Rodgers and Lazard connected for their first touchdown of the game on a last-minute drive to enter the half down 17-7.

The Jets' defense continued to dominate in the second half, as they only allowed six points after halftime. That allowed Rodgers and crew to close the gap to just three after a Garrett Wilson touchdown. They even got the ball down six with time ticking down and a chance to win. Rodgers threw his third interception of the game to seal the deal for the Vikings.

The defense should not shoulder any blame for this loss. It is on Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall, and Allen Lazard and the Jets need better games out of them next week.

Aaron Rodgers must step up

The Jets have expectations for this season because they have a Hall of Famer at quarterback. Rodgers threw two interceptions in the first quarter, including the touchdown, and could not move the ball. This is the reason the Jets lost this game, as they outscored the Vikings in the second half and outscored them outside of the interception.

The Bills' defense is coming off one of the worst performances of the entire season in their loss to the Ravens. With injuries in their secondary, Rodgers should be able to move the ball against Buffalo. With three losses already, the Jets need to rip off multiple wins in a row to salvage their playoff chances. That must start in Week 6.

Rodgers announced after the game that he is dealing with a low ankle sprain. If he is not healthy enough to play on Monday, he should sit out and let Tyrod Taylor play. The Jets have dramatically improved their backup quarterback position from last year and if Rodgers is hurt, they can still win. Taylor almost won a game with the Giants against the Bills last season.

Allen Lazard must cut out the drops

Ever since he arrived in New York in 2023, Allen Lazard has struggled with drops. He dropped multiple passes again on Sunday, including one on the final drive that could have kick-started a comeback. Lazard is the second option at receiver, behind Garrett Wilson who was excellent, and is in danger of losing that job via trade.

Davante Adams' trade request has been the talk of Jets fandom for the past week. Because of his prior connection with Aaron Rodgers, Adams and the Jets are a natural fit. If he comes to East Rutherford, Lazard will see his production drop off significantly. By having a great game against the Bills, he could keep his job.

Lazard got to the Jets for the same reason Adams is connected to the squad, Aaron Rodgers. The three of them were teammates in the final years with the Packers and helped the quarterback win two MVPs. With Garrett Wilson, there likely won't be enough passes to go around.

Breece Hall and the Jets' running game have been brutal

Breece Hall and Braelon Allen combined for 36 rushing yards on 14 attempts in Sunday's loss. This is the second week in a row where the running game has not complimented the aerial attack for the Jets. While they were playing from behind for most of the game, they must find ways to use their running backs moving forward.

Hall gets the larger portion of the blame because of the expectations levied on him this season. He was taken in the top three of many fantasy drafts and was supposed to be the bell cow for the Jets. Allen has come in as the youngest player in the NFL and stolen the show. Hall must take advantage of his opportunities against a Bills defense that was gashed by Derrick Henry.

Part of this is the fault of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He has failed to develop run schemes that have blown open holes or get the backs open in the passing game. With two special players at running back, Hackett and Rodgers must work to get them both the ball.