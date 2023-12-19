Zach Wilson’s mom shared some troubling revelations about her son’s concussion in the Jets Week 15 loss.

Zach Wilson left the New York Jets’ Week 16 30-11 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a concussion. On Tuesday, Lisa Wilson, Zach Wilson’s mom, shockingly revealed that the QB was suffering concussion symptoms during the game and didn’t tell Jets’ trainers or coaches until a second blow to the head made his problems so bad he couldn’t continue.

“Yesterday was a little bit rough. Zach took some really, really big hits and he fought through it and really tried to just stay out on the field,” Lisa Wilson said on her Instagram story on Tuesday. “He didn’t want to go off, he didn’t want to stop playing. So, he didn’t tell the sideline, the coaches, the trainers how he was really feeling and tried to just fight through it and keep going to be out there for his guys.”

Not telling your team about concussion symptoms is problematic. And what Zach Wilson’s mom says came next is even more worrisome.

“Finally, after one more blow to the head, he really started having problems with blurred vision and his depth perception,” Lisa Wilson said. “And he really started worrying that he was actually going to hurt his team if he stayed out there because his vision was not right, and you can’t play like that.”

After the Zach Wilson concussion, the Jets QB is in concussion protocol. Hopefully, he feels better soon, but even if he does, due to performance issues and safety concerns, he should not start for the Jets in Week 16 when they face the Washington Commanders.