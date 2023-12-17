New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been replaced by Trevor Siemian during today's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

The reason that Trevor Siemian is playing for the Jets is due to Zach Wilson suffering some kind of injury, which caused him to go to the locker room just before halftime against the Miami Dolphins, according to Rosenblatt.

More to come on this developing story.