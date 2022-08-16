Jets’ Zach Wilson gets ‘optimistic’ update before knee surgery

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets are breathing a sigh of relief.

After injuring his knee against the Atlanta Falcons, Wilson was feared to be out for the season with a torn ACL, but, thankfully, he’s received a cautiously optimistic diagnosis as the Jets quarterback prepares for surgery.

While there’s optimism on the injury, Wilson isn’t out of the woods yet. He’s scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, which will determine the second-year starter’s playing status for the season.

“There’s some optimism … when (Zach Wilson’s) going to be able to play,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network on Tuesday.

While the bone bruise that Wilson suffered won’t need surgery, it’s the meniscus injury that needs to be repaired. “The plan is to have a meniscus trim … which puts Week 1 somewhat in play,” Rapoport said.

If it’s just a meniscus repair then Wilson could be back in time for the start of the season and he’d be on the reported two-to-four-week timeline for a return to the field. The other option will, unfortunately, doom Wilson’s campaign.

If Dr. ElAttrache decides the “damage is much worse than anticipated” then Wilson’s knee would need a full repair and he’d be out for the season, Rapoport concluded.

If Wilson’s meniscus injury is worse than expected then the Jimmy Garoppolo-to-the-Jets rumors could become a reality. For now, the Jets are hopeful that the former BYU star will be ready for Week 1 and that either Joe Flacco or Mike White can hold down the fort until Wilson’s ready.