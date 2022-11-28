Published November 28, 2022

Mike White led the New York Jets to an impressive 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. With the win, New York advanced to 7-4 on the season. As they continue their playoff push, Zach Wilson’s future is in question. NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently revealed an update that only strengthens White’s bid to keep the QB1 job, per Pat McAfee on Twitter.

“Players love Mike White,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee show. “He’s probably the smartest guy in the room, and guys love him. They (Jets) do want to get Zach (Wilson) back out there, they have a plan for it. If you are keeping winning, I don’t know how you change anything.”

Momentum is clearly trending in Mike White’s favor. He ultimately finished the game with 315 passing yards and 3 touchdowns for the Jets.

Jets’ wide receiver Garrett Wilson took a subtle dig at Zach Wilson while throwing praise Mike White’s way following New York’s victory.

“We had stalled on offense too much to this point,” Garrett Wilson said. “Once we (scored) it felt like something off our chest.”

Mike White reacted to his strong performance as well.

“It’s awesome,” White said. “Just going out there playing football with your friends and guys you’ve been with for a couple years now. … Just to be out there and be a part of it and help the team win is always fun.”

It will be interesting to see which direction the Jets go at quarterback moving forward. Zach Wilson still has talent, but his struggles are difficult to overlook.