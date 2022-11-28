Published November 28, 2022

By Jim Cerny · 3 min read

Garrett Wilson knew there was something different in how the New York Jets’ offense operated Sunday with Mike White at quarterback. He saw it play out right from the first drive of their 31-10 win against the Chicago Bears.

White was efficient, decisive and on the mark, leading the Jets to a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game. It was the first time this season New York scored on its opening drive.

In his first reps this season, White completed 6-of-7 passes for 69 yards. The drive concluded with an 8-yard TD pass to Wilson.

“We had stalled on offense too much to this point,” the rookie receiver said postgame. “Once we (scored) it felt like something off our chest.”

MIKE WHITE ➡ GARRETT WILSON FOR THE TD X2 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/DehYtOO2Wz — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 27, 2022

That quote clearly could be read as a subtle dig at Zach Wilson, who was benched in favor of White. While it seems the Jets (7-4) have won despite Zach Wilson’s erratic play this season, White was a commanding, confident presence leading the Jets to their most complete performance in 2022.

The Jets totaled a season-high 466 total yards on offense. White was 22-of-28 (75.9 percent) for 315 yards and three touchdowns, including another one to Wilson for 54 yards. The 27-year-old completed passes downfield, through tight windows and checked down when needed.

“He made the easy look easy,” coach Robert Saleh said.

Robert Saleh discusses Mike White's game today: "He didn't need to be anybody but Mike White…he made the easy look easy and I thought he did a really great job with that" pic.twitter.com/c7tQtAkOUP — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 27, 2022

That, too, could be read as a dig at Zach Wilson. The 23-year-old has the worst completion percentage (55.6 percent) among NFL starting quarterbacks and has routinely missed layups, simple screens or passes in the flat. Especially so in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11 (9-of-22 for 77 yards; 103 yards total team offense)

“That’s the real New York Jets football,” wide receiver Elijah Moore told SNY.

Moore, who asked for a trade earlier in the season in part because of his lack of chemistry with Wilson, seemed to be taking a shot at the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, as well.

DROP AN 🎱 IN THE CHAT TOUCHDOWN @e_moore03!!#CHIvsNYJ on FOX pic.twitter.com/BXgx6njTnZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 27, 2022

Sauce Gardner added to the chorus. The rookie defensive back and cornerstone of a defense that has been the Jets’ strongest unit by far this season said the Jets D noticed the difference White made on the other side of the ball.

“It definitely gave us a boost,” Gardner said. “We were talking about it on the sideline. It’s one of the only times we’ve (the defense) been able to chill for a little bit longer. We were very excited.”

Gardner added that White gave the Jets “a lot of energy, knowing if we get the ball right back to him, we’re going to put points on the board.”

The inference was that wasn’t the case with Zach Wilson at quarterback.

With the Jets in the AFC playoff hunt, White must follow up his solid start in the coming weeks. The Jets will visit the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings this Sunday and then play at the 8-3 Buffalo Bills the following week.