The first live-action event of the NFL season starts tonight as the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns participate in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Browns prediction and pick.

The Hall of Fame Game is always a fun one to watch because it's the first time we get to see two teams go at it, even though there isn't anything to play for. It's fun to watch the rookies make their debut, and backups do what they can to earn a spot on the roster. The NFL trimmed down the preseason by one game, however, the two teams that play in this game will have a total of four preseason games.

The New York Jets were the talk of the offseason. The future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, was traded to the Jets in the offseason after his time with the Green Bay Packers had come to an end … but not after seeing him win two MVPs in the final three seasons. Rodgers is still at the top of his game at 39 years of age. He quickly turns this franchise into a contender as they are the longest-running professional team that hasn't seen the playoffs in the four major sports in America.

Rodgers clearly won't play tonight. Instead, Zach Wilson should get the start for the Jets. Remember him? The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU has not lived up to his expectations. With Rodgers now leading the way, Wilson aims to remain the backup and if he is smart he would learn as much as he can from the former Super Bowl champion.

Both the Jets and Browns play in tough divisions, respectfully. For Cleveland, they have to look up at the Pittsburgh Steelers (who have never had a losing record under coach Mike Tomlin), the Baltimore Ravens (last year's 6-seed), and the Cincinnati Bengals (played in the last two AFC Championship games). It does not come easy for the Brownies. With a full offseason for quarterback Deshaun Watson, I expect the Browns to take a step forward in 2023, despite the difficult schedule.

Here are the Jets-Browns Hall of Fame Game NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Hall of Fame Game Odds: Jets-Browns Odds

New York Jets: -1.5 (-115)

Cleveland Browns: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 33.5 (-110)

Under: 33.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jets vs. Browns Hall of Fame Game

TV: NBC,

Stream: Peacock, fuboTV

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets are the slight favorites to win this game because Wilson should get some solid reps in this game. It's not clear how long the leash will be, but Wilson should attempt at least 10 passes or so. Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett doesn't want to expose much of his playbook so early on in the preseason. With that said, expect a simple game plan but we could totally see Wilson let a few balls loose down the field.

A lot of these players playing tonight are fighting for a position on the roster. Expect them to give it 100% on the field, especially for the Jets. A lot of the starting positions are filled. That means that there will be limited spots available come September. The coaching staff will want to see what every player has in store so expect a lot of player movement in the first half of the game.

The Jets finished 3-0 in the preseason a year ago thanks to a lot of help from fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler. He threw for five touchdowns during the preseason last year and should be the 4th quarter QB once again. This game is make or break in the 4th quarter.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

Kellen Mond will start for the Browns tonight. Watson and Josh Dobbs will sit tonight, and Mind will be followed by rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of UCLA. Mond will likely play the entire first half with just two quarterbacks active. The former Texas A&M Aggie was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, not far from Wilson. He threw for 71 touchdowns in college and is very active on his feet. Expect him to escape the pocket tonight and use his legs to help the Browns create offense. This will be a good showcase for the young QB.

Final Jets-Browns Prediction & Pick

The Jets are 6-0 and (5-1 ATS) with Robert Saleh as head coach for the Jets in preseason affairs. I expect the Jets to get out to an early lead and hold on for the spread-covering win. Only four of the last 10 Hall of Fame games have reached over 30 points. I like the under as well.

Final Jets-Browns Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (-115); Under 33.5 (-110)