The New York Jets will head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Jets-Browns prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Jets defeated the Washington Commanders 30-28 in Week 16. Amazingly, they led 17-0 after the first quarter, and it was 27-7 Jets at halftime. The Jets would hold off a furious comeback by the Commanders to seal the win. Significantly, Trevor Siemian went 27 for 49 with 217 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception. Bryce Hall rushed 20 times for 95 yards with one touchdown while catching 12 passes for 96 yards. Meanwhile, Garrett Wilson had nine receptions for 76 yards. Tyler Conklin had four receptions for 36 yards. The Jets struggled on offense, going 4 for 16 on third-down conversions with two turnovers despite dominating the time of possession. Conversely, the defense was amazing, forcing three turnovers.

The Browns defeated the Houston Texans 36-22 in Week 16. Spectacularly, they dominated from start to finish. Joe Flacco went 27 for 42 with 368 yards passing for three touchdowns and two interceptions. In the end, he had to do that because the running game was struggling as Jerome Ford rushed 15 times for 25 yards. Amari Cooper had the best game of his season, catching 11 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, David Njoku was solid, with six catches for 44 yards and one score. The offense went 5 for 15 on third downs while also committing two turnovers and allowing three sacks. Conversely, the defense forced two turnovers. Za'Darius Smith finished with two sacks.

The Browns lead the all-time series 15-14. However, the Jets are 3-2 in the last five games between the teams and 4-1 over the last four in Cleveland. Flacco was ironically, the player that led the Jets to a comeback victory against the Browns last season. Now, he will get a chance to give the Browns the win.

Here are the Jets-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Browns Odds

New York Jets: +7.5 (-115)

Cleveland Browns: -7.5 (-105)

Over: 34.5 (-114)

Under: 34.5 (-106)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets have been a trainwreck all season on offense since the opening week injury to Aaron Rodgers. They might not have the services of Zach Wilson again this week as he recovers from a concussion.

Siemian has passed for 353 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions since taking over. Ultimately, the Jets need him to play well against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Hall has rushed 173 times for 732 yards and four touchdowns while catching 65 passes for 537 yards and three scores. Likewise, Wilson has been an amazing receiver, catching 88 passes for 958 yards despite bad quarterback play. He needs 145 yards over the final two games to match last year's total. Tight end Conklin is the other weapon, with 54 catches for 560 yards, but he has not scored a touchdown yet.

Bryce Huff has been solid, with 17 solo tackles and eight sacks. Likewise, Jermaine Johnson has notched 31 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Solomon Thomas has played adequate football with 14 solo tackles and five sacks. Also, C.J. Mosley has generated 74 solo tackles and one interception. Jordan Whitehead had 59 solo tackles and four interceptions.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can sustain some offense and move the chains. Then, they need to pressure Flacco.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The offense has done okay despite season-ending injuries to Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb. Now, they hope to eke out more offense as the playoffs near, and things start to finalize.

Flacco has passed for 1,307 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions through four games with the Browns. Now, he hopes to find his weapons once again. Ford has struggled since taking over for Chubb, rushing 189 times for 743 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cooper has thrived with 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. Njoku has 75 catches for 748 yards and six scores. Likewise, Elijah Moore has 54 catches for 579 yards and one score.

The defense has been the heart of this team, and it all starts with Myles Garrett. He has generated 30 solo tackles and 13 sacks. Likewise, Smith now has 17 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Martin Emerson Jr. has 42 solo tackles and four interceptions. Additionally, cornerback Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has 64 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

The Browns will cover the spread if they can maintain possession and avoid mistakes. Then, their defense needs to force the Jets to pass.

Final Jets-Browns Prediction & Pick

The Jets showed life in the first half last week. Then, they nearly collapsed. The Jets pulled off the upset last season, knocking off the Browns in Cleveland. But lightning does not and will not strike twice. The Browns have too much to lose to risk letting up in this game.

Final Jets-Browns Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Browns: -7.5 (-105)