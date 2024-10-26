ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets look to stay undefeated as they face the Calgary Flames. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Flames prediction and pick.

The Jets come into the game sitting at a perfect 7-0 on the year. Last time out, they faced the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken took the lead in the first period on a goal from Matty Beiners. Still, the Jets would take a 3-1 lead early in the second period. The Kraken would tie the game up, would force overtime. There, Nikolaj Ehlers scored to give the Jets the win. Meanwhile, the Kraken are 5-1-1 on the year. The last time out was their first loss in regulation. They would fall to the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2.

Here are the Jets-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Flames Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -156

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Jets vs Flames

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets’ top line has already been great this year. Mark Scheifele has led the way. This year, he has five goals and five assists, with a plus-one rating. He has scored once on the power play and has three power-play assists. He is joined on the top line by Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi. Connor has five goals and three assists already this year, with a plus-three rating. Further, he has scored twice on the power play. Vilardi has a goal and three assists this year with two assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Nikoah Ehlers has been solid this year. He has three goals and six assists this year coming from the second line. He is joined on the line by Cole Perfetti. Perfetti has two goals and six assists this year, with two goals and an assist on the power play. Meanwhile, the Jets have been getting production from the blue line. Neal Pionk has a goal and seven assists on the year, while Josh Morrissey has a goal and six assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck will be in goal for this one. He has been dominant this year, sitting at 6-0 already this year, while he has a .166 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage. Hellebuyck has given up more than two goals just twice this year while having a save percentage of over .905 in all but one game this year.

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Flames has been led by Andrei Kuzmenko and Nazem Kadri. Kuzmenko has a goal and four assists this year while having a goal and two assists this year on the power play. Nazem Kadri has three goals and two assists this year while having a goal and an assist on the power play. Martin Propisil joins them on the first line this year. He has a goal and four assists this year.

The team leader in points this year comes from the blue line. Rasmun Andersson has three goals and six assists this year, leading the team with nine points. Meanwhile, third-line forward Jonathan Huberdeau has been solid as well. He has scored four goals and three assists. All three of the assists have come on the power play. Further, the Flames get production on the second line from Connor Zary. Zary comes into the game with two goals and four assists this year. He has two assists on the power play this year.

Dustin Wolf is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. Wolf is 3-0-0 on the year with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage this year. Wolf was solid last time out, stopping 35 of 38 shots. Wolf has been over .920 in save percentage in each of his three starts this year. Still, he has been facing plenty of shots this year. Wolf has faced 32 or more shots in every game he has started this year.

Final Jets-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Winnipeg Jets are the favorite in terms of odds in this game. They have been wonderful this year, not having a loss this year. Still, the Flames have lost just once in regulation. The Jets have been great in terms of scoring, sitting with 4.43 goals per game this year. Further, they are first in the NHL in power play percentage and tied for first in goals against per game. Still, the Flames are scoring 3.57 goals per game this year, sitting 15th on the power play, and ninth in goals-against per game. While the Flames have played well, they will fall in this one.

Final Jets-Flames Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-156)