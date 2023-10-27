We have you covered with our NFL odds series with a Jets–Giants prediction and pick.

With the New York Jets getting a massive upset win on the road over the Philadelphia Eagles, it marks the first time they have won back-to-back games since weeks six and seven of last season. Not enough can be said about the grit the Jets played with in this road win. It was far from a pretty game, but they got the job done on the backs of their defense again. New York forced three interceptions on Jalen Hurts, tied for the most he has had in a single game in his career. With Breece Hall leading the offense, they played a great brand of complimentary football that they plan to bring into this week eight matchup.

Last week, the New York Giants finally broke through and secured their first win since week two. The four-game losing streak that they were on was the longest they have had since December of 2021. The team's resiliency in this win was truly impressive, considering it was a must-win divisional game they played without many of their go-to players. Journeyman quarterback Tyrod Taylor will try to keep his high-level play rolling into this week against his most formidable opponent yet.

Here are the Jets-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Giants Odds

New York Jets: -3 (-110)

New York Giants: +3 (-110)

Over: 35.5 (-110)

Under: 35.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jets vs. Giants Week 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The saving grace for this New York Jets team has been Breece Hall. In their last two wins, he was the primary source of production for the offense. Across these games, he averaged 17.0 carries to go on for 108.0 yards rushing and adding 35.5 yards receiving. His two rushing touchdowns have accounted for 67% of the touchdowns the Jets have scored on this two-game win streak. It couldn't be better timing that he is coming in playing as well as he has ever played and will now be pinned up against a team allowing 137.3 rushing yards per game to its opponents. The Giants are giving up 5.0 yards per carry, the third most in the league, and have allowed the second-most total rushing yards at 961 through only seven games. Suffice it to say Hall is in line for a field day against the Giants.

Like all other teams that have played the Giants over the last several weeks, the Jets will be going up against a depleted roster. It seems as if the laundry list of players on the injury report grows twice in size every week. While some players may wind up playing in the contest, the list of players who are questionable to play for the Giants is unbelievable. In no particular order, the players are Darren Waller, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Wan'Dale Robinson, and more. These guys are the players the front office built this team around, and for them to be injured like this takes a lot of steam out of a team.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants paid so much money to Daniel Jones to secure him as their franchise quarterback. Unfortunately for the organization, he has been sidelined due to a neck injury. However, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been sensational in his place. He has gone 1-1 in his two starts, with the lone loss ending on a controversial call in Buffalo. In these games, he has completed his passes at an incredible rate, going 42-65 for a 64.6% completion percentage. This consistency has him averaging 239.5 passing yards per game. Like Jones, he can also extend plays with his legs as last week he went on for a 20-yard run, the longest run he has had in a game since December of last year. The Giants struck gold by signing Taylor, as he is one of the best backups in the league and more than capable of taking down this Jets team.

If the Giants want to win this game, they must expose the Jets offense's weakness. As of right now, that would be making Zach Wilson force the ball downfield and come up with turnovers. Wilson is currently standing at a 4:5 touchdown touchdown-to-interception ratio, so this passing attack must ensure their hands game is on point. The Giants are allowing the 10th-lowest completion percentage in the league, so the matchup lines in their favor, and they are ready to expose this struggling offense.

Final Jets-Giants Prediction & Pick

Sadly, the stakes for the battle of New York have never been lower. Fans have been disappointed as neither of these teams has a record above .500. In their defense, injuries have plagued them, unlike any other team in the league. Anyone and everyone has fallen victim to the injury bug, from quarterbacks to offensive linemen to cornerbacks. That said, I will take the most healthy team in this game: the New York Jets. With D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner slated to return in this game, the Jets defense will be too much for this slow-paced Giants offense to overcome. I will be taking the New York Jets at -3.

Final Jets-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York Jets -3 (-110)