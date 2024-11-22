ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the best teams in the NHL hit the ice as the Winnipeg Jets face the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Penguins prediction and pick.

The Jets come into the game sitting at 16-3-0 on the year. After winning 15 of their first 16 games, they have lost two of three games. Last time out they faced the Florida Panthers. The Jets took the 2-0 lead in the first period and would hold that lead throughout. Mark Scheifele would record a hat trick on their way to a 6-3 victory. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins come into the game at 7-10-4 on the year but have won just once in their last four games. Last time out, they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Penguins scored in the first and second periods to take the 2-0 lead into the third period. Still, the Lightning scored twice in the third period to force overtime. Brayden Point would score his second goal of the game in overtime to give the Lightning the win.

Here are the Jets-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Penguins Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -166

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Jets vs Penguins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets' top line has already been great this year. Mark Scheifele has led the way. This year, he has 12 goals and 12 assists, with a plus-six rating. He has scored twice on the power play and has seven power-play assists. He is joined on the top line by Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi. Connor has 12 goals and 12 assists already this year, with a plus-nine rating. Further, he has scored four times on the power play. Vilardi has seven goals and eight assists this year with two goals and four assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Ehlers has been solid this year. He has nine goals and 13 assists this year coming from the second line. He is joined on the line by Cole Perfetti. Perfetti has four goals and nine assists this year, with three goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Jets have been getting production from the blue line. Neal Pionk has three goals and 14 assists on the year, while Josh Morrissey has two goals and 17 assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck will be in goal for this one. He has been dominant this year, sitting at 13-2-0 already this year, while he has a 2.20 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. Hellebuyck is first in the NHL in wins, while sitting fourth in goals-against average and seventh in save percentage. He allowed three goals on 23 shots last time out. It was his second straight game below .910 in save percentage, but both against the Panthers.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Penguins is led by Sidney Crosby. Crosby led the team with 94 points last year, having 42 goals and 52 assists last year. Crosby has seven goals and 12 assists on the year so far. His 20 points lead the team this year. Crosby is joined on the top line by Anthony Beauvillier and Rickard Rakell. BEauvillier comes in with six goals and nine assists this year. Rakell is third on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and five assists this year.

Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin has been solid this year. He has five goals and 14 assists this year with a goal and four assists on the power play. Further, he is joined by Bryan Rust, who has five goals and two assists this year. He has two goals on the power play. Meanwhile, the Penguins have gotten production from the blue line. Erik Karlsson has two goals and nine assists this year, with a goal and three assists on the power play. Marcus Pettersson has a goal and eight assists this year.

Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to be the goalkeeper for the Penguins in this one. He is 3-3-3 on the year with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. In his last start, he would give up three goals on 29 shots. It is the fifth straight game in which he has given up three or more goals.

Final Jets-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Jets are one of the best-scoring teams in the NHL. They are scoring 4.21 goals per game this year while sitting first in the NHL on the power play. They are also great on defense, sitting fifth in the NHL in goals against per game this year. Meanwhile, the Penguins are scoring just 2.67 goals per game, and sit 32nd in the NHL in goals against per game. The Jets are favored in odds in this NHL fixture, and they will get the win.

Final Jets-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (+146)