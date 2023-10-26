The Detroit Red Wings look to rebound from their second loss of the season as they face the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Jets enter the game at 3-3-0 on the year. They have won the last two games, including beating the St. Louis Blues last time out. The game started slow, with no goals in the first period. Then the Jets took the lead with two goals in the first 3:13 of the second period. The Blues got one back, but could not tie the game up. The Jets took a 4-2 win after an empty net goal. They will be without their head coach in this game though, as he has taken a leave of absence.

The Red Wings come into the game at 5-1-1 on the year. After an opening loss to the Devils to open the season, they won five straight games. Last time out, the Red Wings took the lead early with a goal 1:07 into the game. The Kraken would come back and score three straight and have a 3-1 lead. They would hold that lead into the third. In the third period, the Red Wings scored three in a row, but Jaren McCann scored with under two minutes left to tie it up. Then, the Kraken would win in overtime.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Red Wings Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -125

Detroit Red Wings: +104

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How to Watch Jets vs. Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jets Will Win

The Jets' top line is led by Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. They have been solid this year, and are the top two players on the team in scoring this year. Scheifele leads the team with seven points, having four goals and three assists. He has scored once on the power play and has one power play assist this year. Connor has four goals and two assists this year. He is second on the team with six points, while also having a goal and an assist on the power play this year. Alex Ifallo joins them on the top line. He has three goals this year with one assist.

Meanwhile, the Blue Line has been providing points points for the Jets. Josh Morrissey had six points on the season, while Dylan DeMelo had five points. Overall, defensemen have 14 points this year for the Jets.

The Jets are also good at getting shots on the net. They have 27 or more shots in every game this year, while also having over 30 shots in four of six games this year. Meanwhile, they have given up over 30 shots just twice this year. One the power play, they have scored four times this year. That is on 24 chances on the power play. so that is something that needs to improve. The biggest issue has been killing the man-down. They have given up a power-play goal in every game this year. Overall, they have given up seven goals on 25 chances this year.

The Jets will see Connor Hellebuyck to the goal today. He is 3-2 on the season with a .881 save percentage and a 3.72 goals-against average. He has been better in the last two games. Against the Oilers, he saved 38 of 40 shots to get the win. Then last time out, he saved 18 of 20 shots to get another win.

Why The Red Wings Will Win

Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin have been great this year for the Red Wings. Larkin is coming in with four goals and ten assists on the year with a plus five rating. He has also been great on the power play, with three goals and seven assists. Alex DeBrincat has been the beast scoring goals this year. He has scored nine goals this year with four assists on the season. Still, he is a little beat up and is considered day-to-day.

Meanwhile, the blue line has been a huge help for the Red Wings, especially on the power play. Shane Gostisbehere has nine points this year, with three goals and six assists. A lot of that has been on the power play, with two goals and four assists this year on the power play. Mortiz Seider has a goal and six assists on the season. Five of those assists have come from the power play.

The Red Wings have been great on the power play this year. They have scored a power play in five of seven games this year. Overall, they have 12 power-play goals this year on 29 chances this season. Meanwhile, they have been solid in killing penalties. They have given up five goals when man down this year while giving up 28 chances. The special teams have been a key for the Red Wings. They have been outshot in the last four games, but due to the power play, are 3-0-1.

James Reimer will be in the goal tonight for the Red Wings. He is 2-0-0 this year with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .963 save percentage. In his first game, he saved all 23 chances and came away with a shutout. Last time out, he gave up two goals on 31 shots and took his second win of the year.

Final Jets-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings are off to a strong start, with 11 points already and sitting just one point behind Boston in the division. They are the best in the NHL at scoring while sitting 12th in goals against per game. Meanwhile, Winnipeg is giving up a lot of chances on the power play, against a second-ranked power play unit of the Red Wings. The only way for the Jets to win this game is to stay out of the box and score plenty of goals. They are not good at either of those. The Red Wings will score on the power play at least once this game, if not twice. Take them in this one.

Final Jets-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (+104)